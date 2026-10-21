Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises nearly 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 22,800; Asia markets advance

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as gains on global equities supported.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street as earning optimism supported the risk-on sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.02 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.02 per cent lower.

Brent crude prices rose as investors weighed the prospect of Red-Sea shipping risks and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $110.02, up 1.34 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.41 per cent lower, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

Adani Green Energy, Eternal, International Gemological Institute, Indian Hotels Company, KEI Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PC Jeweller, Indosolar, and Welspun Speciality Solutions will release their second-quarter (Q2FY27) results on Monday.

IPO Today

India’s biggest initial public offer (IPO), Jio Platforms , is opening for subscription on Wednesday.

IPO Listing Today

HD Fire Protect will debut on the exchanges on Wednesday.