Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises nearly 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 22,800; Asia markets advance
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose. Asian markets advanced, tracking gains in global equities
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 21, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as gains on global equities supported.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street as earning optimism supported the risk-on sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.02 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.02 per cent lower.
Brent crude prices rose as investors weighed the prospect of Red-Sea shipping risks and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $110.02, up 1.34 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.41 per cent lower, respectively.
Q2 Results Today
Adani Green Energy, Eternal, International Gemological Institute, Indian Hotels Company, KEI Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PC Jeweller, Indosolar, and Welspun Speciality Solutions will release their second-quarter (Q2FY27) results on Monday.
IPO Today
India’s biggest initial public offer (IPO), Jio Platforms, is opening for subscription on Wednesday.
Moreover, Paras Healthcare will also open for subscription.
IPO Listing Today
HD Fire Protect will debut on the exchanges on Wednesday.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 settles at 23,011 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Nifty 50 added 122 points, or 0.53 per cent in the pre-open to settle at 23,016.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 485 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex surged 485 points, or 0.66 per cent, in the pre-open to settle at 74,338.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 15 paise stronger at 94.78 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.93 a dollar.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Trump says India & US close to signing trade deal
Stock Market LIVE: US President Donald Trump said that India and US are close to signing a different kind of trade deal, Bloomberg reported. Read more.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, Hindustan Zinc, YES Bank, Bajaj Fin, IREDA, LTTS shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, Hindustan Zinc, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), and L&T Technology Services shares are in focus for Wednesday's session. Here's why.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,012
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 23,012, up 116 points.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude trades near $110
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices rose as investors weighed the prospect of Red-Sea shipping risks and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The December futures were quoted at $110.02, up 1.34 per cent.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street as earning optimism supported the risk-on sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices rose on supply fears. The Dow Jones futures fell 0.03 per cent and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.02 per cent and 0.28 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.02 per cent lower.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Global stock markets stock markets stock market trading Nifty 50 Brent crude IPOs Reliance Jio IPO
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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 7:57 AM IST