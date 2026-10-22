Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500pts, Nifty tests 22,600; VIX rises 6%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 1.04 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 22, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as oil prices advanced, raising concern about inflation outlook. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 572.62 points or 0.78 per cent to 73,137.07 and the Nifty50 was down 199.15 points or 0.87 per cent at 22,610.30. Power Grid Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nestle India were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 1.04 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Chemical, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Metal were underperforming while Nifty outperformed.
Q2 Results Today
Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CIE Automotive India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maharashtra Scooters, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Orient Cement, Paisalo Digital, Pitti Engineering, Rallis India, Sagility, Sapphire Foods India, Swiggy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) will release their second-quarter (Q2FY27) results on Monday.
IPO Today
India’s biggest initial public offer (IPO), Jio Platforms, will enter the second day of subscription.
Moreover, Paras Healthcare will also enter the second day of subscription.
9:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Thematic indices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sea of red... all sectors decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All major sectoral indices traded in the red in early trade today. Nifty Metal lost the most, down nearly 2 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma shed 1.4 per cent each. Nifty Auto was also sharply lower, down 1.88 per cent.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets underperform
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.53 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index lost 1.4 per cent. Both indices underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Only 5 Sensex stocks in the green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the 30-pack Sensex, only five stocks traded higher while 25 traded in the red. Tech Mahindra was the top gainer, eking out just 0.28 per cent gain. PowerGrid lost 2.5 per cent to emerge as the worst loser. Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and IndiGo were other stocks that lost the most.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 22,600 in opening deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index lost 157 points or 0.69 per cent to open at 22,626 in Thursday's trading session.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 500 points lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE barometer Sensex declined 511 points or 0.69 per cent to 73,198 in the opening trade amid a spike in crude oil prices to $110.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips below 22,700 in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index was down 124 points or 0.54 per cent in pre-open session at 22,687.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 350 points in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex declined 361 points or 0.49 per cent to 73,337 in pre-open deals.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened steady at 94.47 against the US dollar on Thursday.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, & IPCA Labs on analysts’ radar
Stock Market LIVE: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bajaj Finance, and IPCA Laboratories are on analysts' radar for Thursday’s session. Here’s why
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 Q2 results Jio IPO
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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 7:52 AM IST