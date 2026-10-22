Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500pts, Nifty tests 22,600; VIX rises 6%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 22, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as oil prices advanced, raising concern about inflation outlook. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 572.62 points or 0.78 per cent to 73,137.07 and the Nifty50 was down 199.15 points or 0.87 per cent at 22,610.30. Power Grid Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Nestle India were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 1.04 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Chemical, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Metal were underperforming while Nifty outperformed.

Q2 Results Today

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CIE Automotive India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maharashtra Scooters, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Orient Cement, Paisalo Digital, Pitti Engineering, Rallis India, Sagility, Sapphire Foods India, Swiggy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) will release their second-quarter (Q2FY27) results on Monday.

IPO Today

India’s biggest initial public offer (IPO), Jio Platforms , will enter the second day of subscription.