Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises over 100 pts; Asia markets tumble on AI-spending concern
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the Nifty50 index. Asian markets were trading lower in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 23, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the Nifty50 index amid a decline in global stocks due to concerns over AI spending and a spike in oil prices. The futures were quoted at 22,864, up 155 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street as traders remained worried about massive spending to build AI infrastructure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.46 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite posted the worst session since June and settled 2.60 per cent lower at 26,008.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02 per cent, and the S&P 500 fell 1.21 per cent.
Brent crude prices pared some gains in the Asia session after the US invoked Cold War-era-like Defence Act, which gives permission to the current administration to provide incentive for oil and gas production. The December futures were quoted at 114.16, up 0.94 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 1.23 per cent and 2.24 per cent lower, respectively.
Q2 Results Today
Adani Power, Atul, Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coforge, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Geojit Financial Services, DCB Bank, Godrej Properties, Infosys, and Jindal Steel will release their Q2FY27 results.
IPO Today
India’s largest initial public offering (IPO), Jio Platforms, will enter its final day of subscription.
Moreover, Paras Healthcare will also enter the final day of subscription.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty set to log 3rd longest technical correction; shallowest in history
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index on Friday seems set to complete its third-longest correction in terms of the number of trading sessions spent below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), even as the extent of the decline remains relatively shallow compared with previous prolonged market downturns. Read more.
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE: eMudhra, Infosys, Swiggy, HPCL, Havells, Sun Pharma, JSL in focus
Stock Market LIVE: eMudhra, Infosys, Swiggy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Havells India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Jindal Stainless shares are in focus for Friday's session. Here's why.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,840
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 22,839.50, up 128 points.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices pared some gains in the Asia session after the US invoked Cold War-era-like Defence Act, which gives permission to the current administration to provide incentive for oil and gas production. The December futures were quoted at 114.16, up 0.94 per cent.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street as traders remained worried about massive spending to build AI infrastructure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.46 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline slightly
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures declined slightly in the Asia session as oil prices rose and technology shares declined. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures fell 0.03 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite posted the worst session since June and settled 2.60 per cent lower at 26,008.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02 per cent, and the S&P 500 fell 1.21 per cent.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE MARKET LIVE Global stock markets stock markets US markets Nifty50 Q2 results IPOs Jio IPO
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 7:55 AM IST