Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises over 100 pts; Asia markets tumble on AI-spending concern

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 23, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the Nifty50 index amid a decline in global stocks due to concerns over AI spending and a spike in oil prices. The futures were quoted at 22,864, up 155 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking overnight moves on Wall Street as traders remained worried about massive spending to build AI infrastructure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.46 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite posted the worst session since June and settled 2.60 per cent lower at 26,008.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.02 per cent, and the S&P 500 fell 1.21 per cent.

Brent crude prices pared some gains in the Asia session after the US invoked Cold War-era-like Defence Act, which gives permission to the current administration to provide incentive for oil and gas production. The December futures were quoted at 114.16, up 0.94 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 1.23 per cent and 2.24 per cent lower, respectively.

Q2 Results Today

Adani Power, Atul, Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coforge, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Geojit Financial Services, DCB Bank, Godrej Properties, Infosys, and Jindal Steel will release their Q2FY27 results.

IPO Today

India’s largest initial public offering (IPO), Jio Platforms , will enter its final day of subscription.