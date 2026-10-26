Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark indices open lower; Sensex down 0.18%, Nifty at 22,524
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Oct 26, 2026: Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened with losses on Monday. Nifty 50 lost 0.33 per cent and Sensex fell 0.18 per cent.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 26, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty 50 will open on a negative note, mirroring weakness in the Asian and US market. Oil prices cooled over 1 per cent but continued to remain elevated at $115 per barrel. The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 22,601.5, down 6.5 points. Asian markets were trading largely lower as oil prices remained inflated amid tensions in West Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.34 per cent and 1.25 per cent down, respectively. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.23 per cent and 0.52 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.21 per cent lower. Crude oil prices inched lower but remained at $115 per barrel. Notably, Brent crude reached a six-month high last week before falling 1.39 per cent in Monday’s session to trade at $115.1. Meanwhile, WTI crude was also trading 1.76 per cent lower at $101.5 Gold futures were down 0.30 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.39 per cent down.
Q2 Results Today Mankind Pharma, REC, Paytm, Tata Consumer Products, Ather Energy, and ITC Hotels are among the companies scheduled to report their earnings today. IPO Today EAAA India Alternatives’ initial public offering (IPO) will open for bidding on Oct 26 and close on Oct 28. The company is seeking to raise ₹1,200 crore from the primary market.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 370 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex fell 369.94 points, or 0.51 per cent at open to trade at 72,753.89.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 down 75 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index dropped 75 points, or 0.33 per cent to 22,524 in the pre-open.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 nears 22,494.90 in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 fell 105 points or 0.47 per cent to trade at 22,494.90 in the pre-open trade.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 133 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 133 points, or 0.18 per cent in the pre-open session to settle at 72,990.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 105 points in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rose 105 points or 0.15 per cent to 73,232.96 in the pre-open session.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens nearly flat against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 1 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.93, compared to Friday's close of 94.94 a dollar.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF investor growth slows for second straight tear
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MF investor growth remains sluggish for the second consecutive year amid weak equity markets and fewer new fund launches. The industry added 4.4 million net new investors in CY26 through September. This marks the slowest nine-month addition since 2023, when 3.7 million investors were added. Read more here.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Tata Motors, Paytm, IndusInd Bank, Senco Gold in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Tata Motors, Paytm, IndusInd Bank, Senco Gold, Tata Consumer, ITC Hotels and APL Apollo Tubes shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude at $115
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined over 1 per cent on Monday but continued to trade at $115 per barrel. Brent Crude was trading 1.39 per cent lower at $115.1, and WTI Crude was down 1.7 per cent at $101.5 per barrel.
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower, tracking Friday's moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.76 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively.
Topics : Stock Market Today stock market trading stock market rally stock market bets Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 7:45 AM IST