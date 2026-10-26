Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark indices open lower; Sensex down 0.18%, Nifty at 22,524

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex fell 369.94 points, or 0.51 per cent at open to trade at 72,753.89.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index dropped 75 points, or 0.33 per cent to 22,524 in the pre-open.

Stock Market LIVE Updates : Nifty 50 fell 105 points or 0.47 per cent to trade at 22,494.90 in the pre-open trade.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 133 points, or 0.18 per cent in the pre-open session to settle at 72,990.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rose 105 points or 0.15 per cent to 73,232.96 in the pre-open session.

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 1 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.93, compared to Friday's close of 94.94 a dollar.

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude at $115

Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined over 1 per cent on Monday but continued to trade at $115 per barrel. Brent Crude was trading 1.39 per cent lower at $115.1, and WTI Crude was down 1.7 per cent at $101.5 per barrel.



