Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 88 points; Asia markets turn positive; Brent crude below $115
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty 50 index. Asian markets were trading higher in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026: GIFT Nifty indicated the Nifty 50 will open in negative territory, with the futures quoted at 22,685, down 88.5 points.
Most Asian markets were trading higher as oil prices slipped below $115 per barrel mark. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.85 per cent and 4.49 per cent up, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.28 per cent and 0.70 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.83 per cent up.
Crude oil prices eased marginally after the Saudi defense minister met with Iran's president in Tehran to de-escalate Houthi militants' attacks on Saudi Arabia. The July futures contract was quoted at $114.8, down 0.83 per cent.
Gold futures were down 0.11 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.51 per cent lower.
Q2 Results Today
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Capital and Bajaj Auto are among the key companies scheduled to report their earnings today.
IPO Today
Two IPOs, SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd. and BLS Polymers Ltd., are opening for subscription today, October 27, 2026. Meanwhile, EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. is entering its second day of bidding today, October 27, 2026, after opening on October 26.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AI giant Anthropic eyes public markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Anthropic, the maker of Claude AI, is announcing its IPO, putting investor appetite for one of the AI boom’s most prominent players to the test. Backed by tech giants Amazon and Google, the company has attracted billions in investments and commitments, fueling its soaring valuation. Read more here
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Capital are among the stocks to remain in focus today. Find out why
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices slip below $115 per barrel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as the potential for a resolution in the US-Israeli war on Iran kept supply fears at bay, but Brent stayed close to six-month highs as attacks on Saudi Arabia lowered hopes of immediate stability in the region. Read more here
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets gain
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher, tracking Monday's moves on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.85 per cent and 4.49 per cent, respectively.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US benchmark indices ended higher
Stock Market LIVE: The US benchmark indices closed higher in Monday's session. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures gained 0.70 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 8:04 AM IST