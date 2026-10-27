Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 88 points; Asia markets turn positive; Brent crude below $115

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026: indicated the Nifty 50 will open in negative territory, with the futures quoted at 22,685, down 88.5 points. GIFT Nifty indicated the Nifty 50 will open in negative territory, with the futures quoted at 22,685, down 88.5 points.

Most Asian markets were trading higher as oil prices slipped below $115 per barrel mark. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.85 per cent and 4.49 per cent up, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.28 per cent and 0.70 per cent up, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.83 per cent up.

Crude oil prices eased marginally after the Saudi defense minister met with Iran's president in Tehran to de-escalate Houthi militants' attacks on Saudi Arabia. The July futures contract was quoted at $114.8, down 0.83 per cent.

Gold futures were down 0.11 per cent and silver futures were trading 0.51 per cent lower.

Q2 Results Today

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Capital and Bajaj Auto are among the key companies scheduled to report their earnings today.

IPO Today