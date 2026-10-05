Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 22,500; Asia markets advance
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose. Asian markets logged gains in early trade
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Oct 5, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as global equities advanced after fears of monetary tightening eased following supportive data.
Asian-Pacific markets were trading higher, taking cues from a positive session on Wall Street last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 2.58 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.49 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.19 per cent higher.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.24 per cent.
Brent crude prices declined after reports said that exports from West Asia reached pre-war levels in the last four days of September. The December futures were trading 0.64 per cent down at $101.57 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.62 per cent and 2.14 per cent higher after weaker-than-expected jobs data compelled traders to cut back their bets on further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
IPO Today
The initial public offer (IPO) of R.K.Fashion Accessories will open on Monday for subscription.
In the mainboard segment, Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.
In the SME segment, IPOs from TNA Solutions, Acme India Industries, Paramount Syntex, Omara Ventures India, Sollfege Smart Electronics, Eventions, SJP Ultrasonics, and Dove Soft will also open for the final day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Acevector and Orient Cables will debut on exchanges on Monday.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tops 22,500 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 gained 110 points or 0.49 per cent to 22,532 in pre-open.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 440 points or 0.61 per cent to 72,350 in pre-open trade.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 11 paise stronger at 96.20 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 96.31 a dollar.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Angel One bullish on GE Vernova T&D, Graphite & Cyient
Stock Market LIVE: Angel One bullish on GE Vernova T&D India (GVT&D), Graphite India, and Cyient. The brokerage sees support for Nifty50 at 22,200-22,000. Read more.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Market participants bet on rate hike by RBI on rising inflation
Stock Market LIVE: Market participants increased bets on probability of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the October policy meeting as inflation pressure rose. Read more.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, D-Mart, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, Avenue Supermarts, YES Bank, and Bajaj Finance shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,617
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty at 22,617, up 86 points.
8:15 AM
Stock market LIVE: Brent crude prices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined after reports said that exports from West Asia reached pre-war levels in the last four days of September. The December futures were trading 0.64 per cent down at $101.57 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Asian-Pacific markets were trading higher, taking cues from a positive session on Wall Street last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 2.58 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.
Markets are closed for public holidays in South Korea and China.
Markets are closed for public holidays in South Korea and China.
7:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade higher
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher following a steller session on Wall Street last Friday as bets on rate-hike reduces. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.04 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.49 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.19 per cent higher.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets stock markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 7:49 AM IST