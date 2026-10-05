Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts at pre-open, Nifty tops 22,500; Asia markets advance

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Oct 5, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as global equities advanced after fears of monetary tightening eased following supportive data.

Asian-Pacific markets were trading higher, taking cues from a positive session on Wall Street last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 rose 2.58 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended 0.49 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.19 per cent higher.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.24 per cent.

Brent crude prices declined after reports said that exports from West Asia reached pre-war levels in the last four days of September. The December futures were trading 0.64 per cent down at $101.57 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.62 per cent and 2.14 per cent higher after weaker-than-expected jobs data compelled traders to cut back their bets on further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

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In the mainboard segment, Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.

In the SME segment, IPOs from TNA Solutions, Acme India Industries, Paramount Syntex, Omara Ventures India, Sollfege Smart Electronics, Eventions, SJP Ultrasonics, and Dove Soft will also open for the final day of subscription.

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