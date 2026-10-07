Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 points before RBI MPC meet outcome; Asia mkts decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 7, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty signalled the Nifty50 may open on a negative note ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The futures were quoted at 22,733, down 63 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower as Brent crude continued to trade near $100-per-barrel mark. The Nikkei 225 and the KOSPI fell 0.36 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, after scaling fresh highs, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended 0.58 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, with AI-led shares leading gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.49 per cent higher.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.3 per cent.

Brent crude gained as supply concerns weighed on investors’ minds amid reports of a storm heading towards the US oil production region. The December futures were quoted at $101.54, up 0.95 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures fell 0.35 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

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