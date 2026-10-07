Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 points before RBI MPC meet outcome; Asia mkts decline
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading lower
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Oct 7, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled the Nifty50 may open on a negative note ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The futures were quoted at 22,733, down 63 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower as Brent crude continued to trade near $100-per-barrel mark. The Nikkei 225 and the KOSPI fell 0.36 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, after scaling fresh highs, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended 0.58 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, with AI-led shares leading gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.49 per cent higher.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.3 per cent.
Brent crude gained as supply concerns weighed on investors’ minds amid reports of a storm heading towards the US oil production region. The December futures were quoted at $101.54, up 0.95 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures fell 0.35 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,681
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty at 22,680.50, down 115 points.
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Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises on supply concern
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude gained as supply concerns weighed on investors’ minds amid reports of a storm heading towards the US oil production region. The December futures were quoted at $101.54, up 0.95 per cent on the Intercontinental Exchange.
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Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower as Brent crude continued to trade near $100-per-barrel mark. The Nikkei 225 and the KOSPI fell 0.36 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.
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Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note in Asian trade hours as oil prices rose miad supply concern. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.08 per cent and the Dow Jones futures fell 0.06 per cent.
Overnight, after scaling fresh highs, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended 0.58 per cent and 0.48 per cent higher, with AI-led shares leading gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.49 per cent higher.
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Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex Stock Market Today MARKET LIVE Markets News Nifty 50 RBI MPC Meeting IPOs SME IPOs Global stock markets MPC meet Asia Markets US markets
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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 7:58 AM IST