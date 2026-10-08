Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty near 22,600; Nifty IT rises over 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.49 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 8, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower as global equities declined after bond yields extended their gains. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 168.88 points or 0.23 per cent to 72,469.82 and the Nifty50 was down 57.25 points or 0.25 per cent at 22,545.80. SBI Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Bajaj Finance were the top losers in the Nifty50. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while the Nifty Realty declined the most.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS top Sensex gainer; Bajaj twins worst losers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the Sensex pack of stocks, IT companies emerged as the top gainers, with TCS gaining as much as 2.5 per cent ahead of its Q2 results today. HCL Tech followed along with Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Sun Pharma. On the other hand, Bajaj twins lost the most.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tests 22,600
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 was down 73 points or 0.32 per cent at 22,599.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 170 points at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex declined 170 points or 0.23 per cent in opening deals to 72,471 as oil prices edged higher and Asian cues remained weak.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty unchanged in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 was unchanged as it was down just 4 points or 0.02 per cent at 22,599 in pre-open session.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was up just 10 points or 0.01 per cent in pre-open session.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 8 paise stronger against the US dollar at 96.72, against Wednesday's close of 96.78 a dollar.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Restaurant Brands Asia, Black Box, Tata Steel on analysts' radar
Stock Market LIVE: Restaurant Brands Asia, Black Box, and Tata Steel shares are on analysts' radar for Thursday's session. Teji Mandi Investment Technologies suggested to buy first two and sell Tatat Steel. Read more.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US refutes Iran's claim that Hormuz is shut
Stock Market LIVE: On Wednesday, the US central command refuted Tehran's claim that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, saying commercial and energy traffic continued to move through the waterway, reported ANI. Read more.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Paytm, Tata Power, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Varun Beverages shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: One 97 Communication, Tata Power, Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Steel, and Varun Beverages shares are in focus on Thursday. Here's why.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,601
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty at 22,601, down 32 points.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Stock Market Today Global stock markets Nifty 50 BSE Sensex IPOs
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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 7:51 AM IST