Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty near 22,600; Nifty IT rises over 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Oct 8, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower as global equities declined after bond yields extended their gains. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 168.88 points or 0.23 per cent to 72,469.82 and the Nifty50 was down 57.25 points or 0.25 per cent at 22,545.80. SBI Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, and Bajaj Finance were the top losers in the Nifty50. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT rose the most, while the Nifty Realty declined the most.