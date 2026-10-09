Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts; Nifty IT gains 3% as TCS, Infosys shares lead
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.54 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.17 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 9, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT shares advanced and as oil prices softened in the Asia session.
As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 371.71 points or 0.52 per cent to 71,964.95 and the Nifty50 was up 121.80 points or 0.5 5per cent at 22,353.60. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Max Healthcare Institute were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.54 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.17 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT and the Nifty FMCG rose the most, and the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Pharma declined the most.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: TCS, Infosys top gainers
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, TCS emerged as the top gainer. TCS shares jumped nearly 4 per cent after the Q2 results. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and ITC were other major gainers. Eternal, ICICI Bank, and BEL were the top losers.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 22,335
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50index traded in the green at open. The index surged 103 points, or 0.46 per cent to 22,335.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 383 points
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex index jumped 383 points or 0.54 per cent to trade at 71,976.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 above 22,300 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index jumped 83 points, or 0.37 per cent in pre-open to 22,314.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 183 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex index gained 183 points, or 0.26 per cent to settle at 71,776 in pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise stronger against the US dollar at 96.74, compared to Thursday's close of 96.78 a dollar.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Harvard, MIT on Trump Administration's radar amid crackdown on global talent
Stock Market LIVE: Harvard University, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) along with other six top colleges are under rader as Trump administration launched an investigation into their foreign exchange visa programs. Read more.
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Anand Rathi, KEC Int'l, NCC, BEML in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro India, Anand Rathi, KEC International, NCC, and BEML shares are in focus. Here's why.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, TCS, Wipro and other IT shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Wipro India, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) along with other IT shares will be in focus for Friday's session as the US suspended immigration programme for these companies. Read more
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,370
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 22,370, up 79 points.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE IT stocks Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock markets Nifty 50 Brent oil
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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 7:49 AM IST