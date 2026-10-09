Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts; Nifty IT gains 3% as TCS, Infosys shares lead

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Oct 9, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose as IT shares advanced and as oil prices softened in the Asia session.

As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 371.71 points or 0.52 per cent to 71,964.95 and the Nifty50 was up 121.80 points or 0.5 5per cent at 22,353.60. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Max Healthcare Institute were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap rose 0.54 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.17 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT and the Nifty FMCG rose the most, and the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Pharma declined the most.