Stock market LIVE updates: Global markets are subdued in early Wednesday deals as investors await US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell's, semi-annual testimony to the Congress later today. Back home, lack of directional cues have prompted investors to gradually scalp profits at higher levels. At 7:45 AM, SGX Nifty was quoting at 18,862, down 20 points. Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.72 per cent, the S&P 500 slid 0.47 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.16 per cent on the first trading session of the week. Tracking muted handover, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.22 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.47 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was the only index in the green, up 0.09 per cent. Stocks to watch on June 21, 2023:Shriram Finance: A day after American private equity major TPG sold its stake in Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises is planning to sell its entire 8.34 per cent stake (31 million shares worth Rs 4,832 crore) in the company via block deals on Wednesday. HDFC, HDFC Life: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved acquisition of additional shareholding of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited by Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd).Aptech: The company’s Managing Director and CEO, Anil Pant, has taken an indefinite leave on account of a sudden deterioration of his health.