Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty near 23,800; Nifty IT slips 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 1.06 per cent and 0.87 per cent down, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 2, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower as global equities declined on inflation and rate-hike concerns. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex slumped 723.44 points or 0.94 per cent to 76,220.84 and the Nifty50 was down 226.35 points or 0.94 per cent at 23,829.45. Infosys, Eicher Motors, and Shriram Finance were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 1.06 per cent and 0.87 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT declined over 2 per cent and underperformed other sectoral indices. The Nifty Auto, the Nifty FMCG, and the Nifty FMCG also underperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Healthcare outperformed.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectors in the red
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectoral indices traded in the red today, with IT and auto emerging as the top losers.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid & smallcap stocks underperform
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 lost 1.16 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.97 per cent.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Sun Pharma, Adani Ports all Sensex stocks tumble
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Sensex stocks declined in the opening trade today, with Adani Ports and Sun Pharma only outliers.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex crashes 700 points at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex declined 706 points or 0.92 per cent to 76,238 in opening deals today.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens on a gap-down note, slips below 23,850
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 declined 231 points or 0.96 per cent to 23,824.45 amid a spike in bond yields and oil prices.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 23,900 in pre-open trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 traded at 23,877 in the pre-open trade, down 178 points or 0.74 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex shed 550 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down 547 points or 0.71 per cent at 76,397 in pre-open session.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens slightly higher against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.91, compared to Tuesday's close of 94.95 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Coal India, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Wipro, OMCs in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Coal India, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Wipro India, and oil marketing companies are in focus for Wednesday's session. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,009
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,009, down 82 points.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets Nifty 50 stock markets Stock Market Today IPOs SME IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 7:42 AM IST