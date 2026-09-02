Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty near 23,800; Nifty IT slips 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 2, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading lower as global equities declined on inflation and rate-hike concerns. As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex slumped 723.44 points or 0.94 per cent to 76,220.84 and the Nifty50 was down 226.35 points or 0.94 per cent at 23,829.45. Infosys, Eicher Motors, and Shriram Finance were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 1.06 per cent and 0.87 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT declined over 2 per cent and underperformed other sectoral indices. The Nifty Auto, the Nifty FMCG, and the Nifty FMCG also underperformed. Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Healthcare outperformed.