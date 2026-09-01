Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades volatile, Nifty below 24,100; Nifty PSU Bank drops over 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 1, 2026: The benchmark indices were trading lower as global equities declined on renewed tension in West Asia and concern about monetary tightening in the US. As of 9:21 AM, the Sensex fell 38.13 points or 0.05 per cent to 76,919.14 and the Nifty50 was down 31.55 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,048.85. Max Healthcare Institute, Shriram Finance, and InterGlobe Aviation were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.83 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Healthcare, the Nifty Pharma, and the Nifty Realty declined the most, while the Nifty FMCG, the Nifty Metal, and the Nifty Auto outperformed.