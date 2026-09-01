Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades volatile, Nifty below 24,100; Nifty PSU Bank drops over 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.83 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 1, 2026: The benchmark indices were trading lower as global equities declined on renewed tension in West Asia and concern about monetary tightening in the US. As of 9:21 AM, the Sensex fell 38.13 points or 0.05 per cent to 76,919.14 and the Nifty50 was down 31.55 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,048.85. Max Healthcare Institute, Shriram Finance, and InterGlobe Aviation were the top losers in the Nifty50 index.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap were trading 0.83 per cent and 0.17 per cent down, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Healthcare, the Nifty Pharma, and the Nifty Realty declined the most, while the Nifty FMCG, the Nifty Metal, and the Nifty Auto outperformed.
9:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: MilkyMist shares jump over 9% post Q1 result
Stock Market LIVE: MilkyMist share price jumped 9.4 per cent to the day's high of ₹230.79 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported that the consolidated net profit rose 43.6 per cent on year to ₹973 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27).
9:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices decline
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices declined on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Pharma, Realty drop 1.4%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty Pharma and Realty were the top losers, falling 1.4 per cent each.
9:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Midcap 100 slips 1%
Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices traded lower at open, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.20 per cent.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: ITC rises 3.5%
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, ITC emerged as the top gainers as it surged 3.5 per cent. HCL Tech, Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were other top movers. On the other hand, IndiGo, Bajaj Finserv, SBI and Axis Bank were the top losers.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 trades at 24,036
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded 30 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 24,036 at open.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 94 points
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex index opened lower, tracking losses in the Asian peers as fighting intensified between the US and Iran. The 30-share index traded 94 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 76,862.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 24,077 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled on a flat note with a negative bias at the end of pre-open session. The index quoted at 24,077.55, down 2.85 points or 0.01 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 37 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark BSE Sensex added 36.84 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 76,994.11 at the end of pre-open session.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 14 paise stronger against the US dollar at 95.03, compared to Monday's close of 95.17, according to data on Bloomberg.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Stock Market Today stock markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 7:49 AM IST