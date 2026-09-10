Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asian markets decline as Brent crosses $101

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Sept 10, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading lower, suggesting a weak start amid negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 23,480.50, down 72 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower on Thursday morning as traders weighed the inflation outlook as oil prices continued to rise and as overnight losses on Wall Street weighed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were down 0.99 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.77 per cent and 0.48 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.64 per cent lower.

Brent crude price rose nearly $102 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as the persistent West Asia tension darkened the supply outlook. The September futures were quoted at $101.22, down 0.43 per cent.

Gold and silver futures fell 0.12 per cent and 0.99 per cent, respectively.

IPO Today

The initial public offers (IPOs) of Veegaland Developers, Maharaja & Speedex, Om Galaxy, Raksan Transformers, and Panchatv Bharat will open for subscription on Thursday.

In the main board section, Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, and Karamtara Engineering’s IPOs will enter the seconday of the subscription.

In the SME segment, Infrax Renewable, Vinod Texworld, and Amtech Esters will also enter the second day of subscription.

Moreover, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals, and Glass Wall Systems’ IPOs will open for subscription for the third day.