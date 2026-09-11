Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 700 pts, Nifty below 23,250; Nifty Metal tumbles 2%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply. Asian markets declined as higher bond yields and oil prices dented risk sentiment
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 11, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply as global equities declined sharply, tracking rising bond yields and energy prices.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading sharply lower, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street, as traders weighed the inflation outlook amid high oil prices, and as bond yields advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.6 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.65 per cent lower.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was trading firmly around the 5 per cent mark in the Asian trade hours. It settled at 4.95 per cent on Thursday.
Oil prices erased gains after touching almost the $110-per-barrel mark as tensions in West Asia heightened, weighing on the supply outlook. Further, Saudi Arabia told the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that its oil production fell to the lowest level since 1990 in the last month.
The September futures were quoted at $107.8 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.09 per cent.
Gold and silver futures fell 0.84 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, as bets on a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve increased after data showed the Producer Price Index rose last month and the data for July was upwardly revised.
IPO Today
On Friday, Manika Plastech, Injecto Polymers, and Century Business Media’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.
The IPOs of Veegaland Developers, Maharaja & Speedex, Om Galaxy, Raksan Transformers, and Panchatv Bharat will open for subscription for the second day.
In the main board section, Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, and Karamtara Engineering’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.
In the SME segment, Infrax Renewable, Vinod Texworld, and Amtech Esters will also enter the final day of subscription.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 700 points lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opened 704 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 74,198 amid spike in oil prices and bond yields.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 23,300 in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty was at 23,270 in pre-open session, down 207.50 points or 0.88 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 600 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was down 593 points or 0.79 per cent in pre-open session at 74,308.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 24 paise weaker at 95.69 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.45 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Wipro's AI push deliver productivity gains equal to 20,000 workers: CTO
Stock Market LIVE: Wipro's AI initiatives have increased productivity equivalent to the output of 20,000 employees, who have since been redeployed within the Indian IT firm, its chief technology officer said. Read more.
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Vi, OMCs, SBI, Texmaco Rail, PNB, HDFC Bank, YES Bank shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Vodafone Idea, State Bank of India, Texmaco Rail and Engineering, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, and oil marketing companies' shares are in focus for Friday's session. Here's why.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,333
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,333, down 151 points.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices rebound from day's low
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices rebounded from the day's low of $107.29 per barrel as tensions in West Asia heightened, weighing on the supply outlook. Further, Saudi Arabia told the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that its oil production fell to the lowest level since 1990 in the last month.
The September futures were quoted at $108 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.34 per cent. The prices rose as much as $110 earlier.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets slump as higher bond yields, oil prices dent risk appetite
Stock Market LIVE: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading sharply lower, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street, as traders weighed the inflation outlook amid high oil prices, and as bond yields advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance as oil erases gain; US CPI release in focus
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced as oil prices erased gains after touching the $110-per-barrel mark, while traders await for US CPI data to get fresh clues about inflation outlook and Federal Reserve's policy action. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.19 per cent and 0.11 per cent respectively.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.6 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.65 per cent lower.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs US-Iran tensions Brent crude US 10-year Treasury yield stock markets
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:59 AM IST