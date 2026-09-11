Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 700 pts, Nifty below 23,250; Nifty Metal tumbles 2%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 11, 2026: At pre-open, the Nifty50 and the Sensex fell sharply as global equities declined sharply, tracking rising bond yields and energy prices.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading sharply lower, mirroring similar overnight moves on Wall Street, as traders weighed the inflation outlook amid high oil prices, and as bond yields advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 3 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.6 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.65 per cent lower.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was trading firmly around the 5 per cent mark in the Asian trade hours. It settled at 4.95 per cent on Thursday.

Oil prices erased gains after touching almost the $110-per-barrel mark as tensions in West Asia heightened, weighing on the supply outlook. Further, Saudi Arabia told the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that its oil production fell to the lowest level since 1990 in the last month.

The September futures were quoted at $107.8 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.09 per cent.

Gold and silver futures fell 0.84 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively, as bets on a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve increased after data showed the Producer Price Index rose last month and the data for July was upwardly revised.

IPO Today

On Friday, Manika Plastech, Injecto Polymers, and Century Business Media’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.

The IPOs of Veegaland Developers, Maharaja & Speedex, Om Galaxy, Raksan Transformers, and Panchatv Bharat will open for subscription for the second day.

In the main board section, Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, and Karamtara Engineering’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.

In the SME segment, Infrax Renewable, Vinod Texworld, and Amtech Esters will also enter the final day of subscription.