Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty above 23,400; Nifty IT jumps 5%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: In the broader markets, the MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.08 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 15, 2026: The benchmark indices rose, outperforming most of its Asian peers as IT shares advanced. The Sensex rose 399.79 points or 0.53 per cent to 75,181.55 and the Nifty50 was up 103.30 points or 0.44 per cent at 23,501.40. HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.08 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT jumped 5 per cent and outshone all sectoral indices, while the Nifty Realty declined the most.
9:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE: AI slowdown calls fuel Indian IT shares; Infosys, TCS to HCL Tech lead rally
Stock Market LIVE: Indian IT shares surged in Tuesday's session as decline in global peers amid a call for a slowdown in the spending in the artificial intelligence development. Read more.
9:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank shares post best session since early July
Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank shares rose 3.2 per cent to ₹730.75 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), clocking the best intraday gain since July 6. The private lender has submitted their nominees for the managing director and chief executive officer (MD& CEO) position to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs drop
Stock Market LIVE: Broader market indices, however, traded under pressure at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.23 per cent.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty IT zooms 5%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer as the index climbed nearly 5 per cent. The Nifty FMCG index surged over 1 per cent.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE: HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys up 5%
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys emerged as the top gainers, up more than 5 per cent each, amid renewed concerns around the pace of frontier AI development.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,495
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index traded at 23,495, up 97 points or 0.42 per cent.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 380 points
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index gained 380 points or 0.51 per cent to trade 75,162 at open.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 23,576 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added 178 points or 0.76 per cent in the pre-open to settle at 23,576.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 587 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark BSE Sensex index jumped 587 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 75,369 in the pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 18 paise weaker at 95.74 against the US dollar, compared to Friday's close of 95.56 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Market news Nifty 50 Asia Markets Global Markets US markets Brent crude US-Iran tensions IPOs SME IPOs stock market trading
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 7:56 AM IST