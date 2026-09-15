Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty above 23,400; Nifty IT jumps 5%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 15, 2026: The benchmark indices rose, outperforming most of its Asian peers as IT shares advanced. The Sensex rose 399.79 points or 0.53 per cent to 75,181.55 and the Nifty50 was up 103.30 points or 0.44 per cent at 23,501.40. HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.08 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty IT jumped 5 per cent and outshone all sectoral indices, while the Nifty Realty declined the most.