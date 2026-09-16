Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty tops 23,200; Nifty FMCG rises over 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 16, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose slightly as traders await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
As of 9:19 AM, the Sensex rose 373.05 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,377.87, and the Nifty50 was up 123.60 points or 0.53 per cent at 23,242.20. Nestle India, ITC, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.25 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty FMCG rises over 1 per cent to outshine its peers, while the Nifty Pharma declined the most.
9:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Groww shares decline over 4% post large trade
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures fell 4.09 per cent to ₹189.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company saw its 1.6 per cent equity change hands in large trades at the range of ₹191.50–₹192.39 per share, according to data on Bloomberg.
9:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty FMCG rises 1.4%
Stock Market LIVE: On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index gained the most, surging 1.4 per cent.
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs trade under pressure
Stock Market LIVE: The broader market indices remained under pressure at open. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.13 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.45 per cent.
9:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: ITC, M&M top gainers
Stock Market LIVE: From the Sensex pack, UTC, M&M, HUL, HCL Tech and BEL emerged as the top gainers. IndiGo, Eternal, NTPC and Tata Steel were top losers.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 above 23,250
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index added 134 points or 0.58 per cent to trade at 23,252.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 384 points
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 384 points or 0.52 per cent to trade at 74,388.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 at 23,201 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index settled at 23,201 in pre-open, up 83 points or 0.36 per cent.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 242 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex index rose 242 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 74,249 in pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 7 paise higher at 95.89 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.96 a dollar.
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Paytm, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Tempsens Instruments, Groww in focus
Stock Market LIVE: One 97 Communication (Paytm), Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Forge, Tempsens Instruments, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) shares are in focus. Here's why.
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 7:58 AM IST