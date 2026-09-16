Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat, Nifty tops 23,200; Nifty FMCG rises over 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 16, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose slightly as traders await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

As of 9:19 AM, the Sensex rose 373.05 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,377.87, and the Nifty50 was up 123.60 points or 0.53 per cent at 23,242.20. Nestle India, ITC, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.25 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty FMCG rises over 1 per cent to outshine its peers, while the Nifty Pharma declined the most.