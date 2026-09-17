Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed post US Fed's rate hike
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly lower open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were mixed as traders assessed the US Federal Reserve's policy decision
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Sept 17, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may decline at open as global equities logged losses after the US Federal Reserve delivered its first rate hike since 2023.
The US central bank hiked federal funds rates by 25 basis points to 3.75–4 per cent. Additionally, Chair Kevin Warsh said in the post-policy conference that inflation remained too high and the financial conditions were restrictive. Although Warsh refrained from giving any forward guidance, traders read his comments as hawkish and started betting for another rate hike in October.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors assessed the outcomes of the US Fed’s policy meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 2225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.33 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, in Hong Kong and mainland China, the Hang Seng and CSI 300 fell 1.42 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.21 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent lower.
The benchmark yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell 3 basis points following the rate decision by the US Fed. It was trading at 4.99 per cent, compared to Wednesday’s close of 5.01 per cent.
Brent crude erased early losses as the initial reaction to Saudi Arabia’s announcement for extra supply of crude cargoes through Oman faded. The September futures were quoted at $105.83 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures fell 1.61 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively despite a rate hike.
IPO Today
National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s initial public offer opens for subscription on Thursday. Similarly, Sonaselection India, SpectraA Technology Solutions, and Kheria Autocomp IPOs are also opening for subscription.
SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, and Hero Motors IPOs are entering the second day of subscription.
Vama Wovenfab, Shakti Polytarp, and Quanto Agroworld IPOs are entering the final day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Rentomojo, Karamtara Engineering, LCC Projects, Steamhouse India, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, and Asset Reconstruction Co.(India) will debut on the exchanges on Thursday.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Mazagon Dock, JSW Energy, Highway Infra, Fortis & Infosys shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, JSW Energy, Highway Infrastructure, Fortis Healthcare, and Infosys shares are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,239
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,238.50, down 34 points.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices erases loss
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude erased early losses as the initial reaction to Saudi Arabia’s announcement for extra supply of crude cargoes through Oman faded. The September futures were quoted at $105.83 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors assessed the outcomes of the US Fed’s policy meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 2225 and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.33 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, in Hong Kong and mainland China, the Hang Seng and CSI 300 fell 1.42 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rose after Fed hikes rate for first time in three years
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in early trade on Thursday as investors assessed the outcomes of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up 0.74 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.21 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent lower.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE NSE IPO Nifty 50 Markets News Indian markets Asian markets US markets stock market trading Global stock markets Brent crude IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 8:02 AM IST