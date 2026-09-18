Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia markets rise; Brent crude near $104
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were mixed as traders assessed the US Federal Reserve's policy decision
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 18, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a muted note with a positive bias as oil prices erased gains and Asian markets rose. The futures were quoted at 23,345, up 13 points.
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Friday morning as traders looked past hawkish US Federal Reserve and resumed buying into the artificial intelligence (AI) story. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.56 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.61 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.69 per cent higher.
Brent crude prices declined in Asian trading hours as supply concerns eased slightly, with investors hoping for alternative routes to secure supply from the West Asia region. The September futures were quoted at $104.02 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold futures fell 0.32 per cent, while Silver futures rose 0.21 per cent.
IPO Today
Axiom Gas Engineering’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday.
National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s IPO opens for the second day of subscription. Similarly, Sonaselection India, SpectraA Technology Solutions, and Kheria Autocomp IPOs are also entering the seconday.
SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, and Hero Motors IPOs are entering the third day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Veegaland Developers will debut on the exchange on Friday. The grey market premium was quoted at ₹8.5, indicating a listing price of ₹148.85 and a listing gain of 6.07 per cent.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Will Nifty, Bank Nifty reverse the downtrend? Here's what tech analysts say
Stock Market LIVE: Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking says that the Nifty is showing signs of a pullback after forming higher highs and higher lows on Thursday, and adds that the key hurdle stands at 23,600 levels. Read more.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Tata group stocks, Wipro, BEL, Asian Paints, Puravankara shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Tata group stocks, Wipro, Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, and Puravankara shares are in focus on Friday. Here's why.
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,330
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,329.50, flat
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices fall
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices declined in Asian trading hours as supply concerns eased slightly, with investors hoping for alternative routes to secure supply from the West Asia region. The September futures were quoted at $104.02 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets rise ahead of BoJ's rate decision
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Friday morning as traders looked past hawkish US Federal Reserve and resumed buying into the artificial intelligence (AI) story. They also await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's rate decision, scheduled to be published later today.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.56 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.56 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures steady
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading steady on Friday morning as traders await the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meet. The Dow Jones futures rose 0.07 per cent while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.01 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.61 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.69 per cent higher.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets IPOs NSE IPO stock market trading Nifty 50 Global Markets Brent crude
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:56 AM IST