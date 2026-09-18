Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asia markets rise; Brent crude near $104

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 18, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a muted note with a positive bias as oil prices erased gains and Asian markets rose. The futures were quoted at 23,345, up 13 points.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Friday morning as traders looked past hawkish US Federal Reserve and resumed buying into the artificial intelligence (AI) story. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.56 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.61 per cent and 1.14 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.69 per cent higher.

Brent crude prices declined in Asian trading hours as supply concerns eased slightly, with investors hoping for alternative routes to secure supply from the West Asia region. The September futures were quoted at $104.02 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold futures fell 0.32 per cent, while Silver futures rose 0.21 per cent.

IPO Today

Axiom Gas Engineering’s initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s IPO opens for the second day of subscription. Similarly, Sonaselection India, SpectraA Technology Solutions, and Kheria Autocomp IPOs are also entering the seconday.

SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, and Hero Motors IPOs are entering the third day of subscription.

IPO Listing Today