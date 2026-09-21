Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty near 23,400; Nifty Pharma rises over 1%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.18 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 21, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced as oil prices declines, allaying concerns about inflation and growth outlook.
As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 445.63 points or 0.6 per cent to 74,740.59 and the Nifty50 rose 39.55 points or 0.17 per cent to 23,385.95. InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Reliance Industries were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.18 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Auto outperformed, while the Nifty IT and the Nifty PSU Bank underperformed.
9:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most PSU Bank shares decline
Stock Market LIVE: Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India were the top losers in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap
Nifty PSU Bank Heatmap
9:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Tata Group shares advance
Stock Market LIVE: Most Tata Group shares advanced on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on reports of fresh tussle between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, regarding the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran.
9:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Concord Biotech share prices gain over 3%
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of Concord Biotech rose 3.02 per cent to the day's high of ₹1,539.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as the company's board to consider bonus share issuance.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT worst performing sector today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT remained the worst performing sector, while pharma, FMCG and realty gained the most.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets lag
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices traded with cuts in early trade.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Sensex stocks trade in the green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Majority of Sensex stocks traded in the green today.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,300 in opening session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 opened marginally higher and held the 23,300 mark in today's opening deals.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 300 points in opening deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was up 333.85 points or 0.43 per cent at 74,628.80 in opening trade today.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty flat in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 index shed 16 points or 0.07 per cent to 23,330 in pre-open session.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 240 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up 241 points or 0.33 per cent at 74,536 in pre-open session.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Market news Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:49 AM IST