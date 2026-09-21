Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty near 23,400; Nifty Pharma rises over 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 21, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex advanced as oil prices declines, allaying concerns about inflation and growth outlook.

As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 445.63 points or 0.6 per cent to 74,740.59 and the Nifty50 rose 39.55 points or 0.17 per cent to 23,385.95. InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Reliance Industries were the top gainers in the Nifty50. In the broader markets, the MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.18 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Realty and the Nifty Auto outperformed, while the Nifty IT and the Nifty PSU Bank underperformed.