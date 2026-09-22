Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets rise as tech shares advance
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start as Asian peers rallied on lower energy prices and as tech shares advanced
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a positive note as oil prices extended loss while global equities advanced.
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Tuesday morning, tracking similar overnight moves of their Wall Street peers. The heavyweight technology shares were the biggest contributor to the rally.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.71 per cent and 1.49 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.26 per cent higher.
Brent crude steadied in the Asian session after a fourth consecutive day of declines, as supply concerns eased. The September futures were quoted at $101.7 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Gold and silver futures were up 0.03 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
IPO Today
On Tuesday, Varmora Granito, Anand Seamless, and Himalaya Nutravedics initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.
Robokidz Eduventures and FX Multitech’s IPOs are entering the second day of subscription.
Axiom Gas Engineering’s IPO will enter the final day of subscription.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Lupin, Akums, Heritage Foods look relatively strong on charts: Anand James
Stock Market LIVE: Anand James of Geojit Investments identified three stocks Lupin, Akums Drugs and Heritage Foods with a favourable technical set-up on charts at current levels. Read more.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: LIC, Axis Bank shares on analysts' radar
Stock Market LIVE: Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research of Kotak Securities is bullish on Life Insurance Corporation of India and Axis Bank. Here's why.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: ONGC, Pine Labs, GRSE, Waaree Lloyds Metals, Aarti Inds shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Pine Labs, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Waaree Energies, Lloyds Metals And Energy, Aarti Industries shares are in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,495
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,495, up 49 points.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices steady
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude steadied in the Asian session after a fourth consecutive day of declines, as supply concerns eased. The September futures were quoted at $101.7 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Tuesday morning, tracking similar overnight moves of their Wall Street peers. The heavyweight technology shares were the biggest contributor to the rally.
Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.38 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.
Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi rose 1.38 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note following a positive session on Wall Street. The Dow Jones fell 0.14 per cent and S&P 500 futures rose 0.08 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.71 per cent and 1.49 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.26 per cent higher.
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets stock markets Global stock markets stock market trading Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPO
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 7:46 AM IST