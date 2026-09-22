Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia markets rise as tech shares advance

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 22, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a positive note as oil prices extended loss while global equities advanced.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Tuesday morning, tracking similar overnight moves of their Wall Street peers. The heavyweight technology shares were the biggest contributor to the rally.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.71 per cent and 1.49 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.26 per cent higher.

Brent crude steadied in the Asian session after a fourth consecutive day of declines, as supply concerns eased. The September futures were quoted at $101.7 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Gold and silver futures were up 0.03 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

IPO Today

On Tuesday, Varmora Granito, Anand Seamless, and Himalaya Nutravedics initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription.

Robokidz Eduventures and FX Multitech’s IPOs are entering the second day of subscription.

Axiom Gas Engineering’s IPO will enter the final day of subscription.