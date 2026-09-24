Stock Market Close: RIL, financials drag Sensex 1248 pts down, Nifty at 23,063; NSE ends 2% higher
Sensex Today | Stock Market Highlights, Thursday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 2.25 per cent and 1.53 per cent lower, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Highlights on Thursday, Sept 24, 2026: The benchmark indices plunged as risk-off sentiment prevailed following firm oil prices and a global bond selloff. The Sensex settled 1,247.71 points or 1.67 per cent lower at 73,580.54 and the Nifty50 ended 383.70 points or 1.64 per cent lower at 23,0631.0.
Except for three, all constituents of the Nifty50 ended in the red. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Axis Bank were the top losers. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 2.25 per cent and 1.53 per cent lower, respectively.
Sector-wise, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, and the Nifty Private Bank were the underperformers. The Nifty Media and the Nifty Pharma declined the least. Thursday (September 24) also marked the historic day as the country's top exchange debuted on BSE. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares settled 1.79 per cent higher at ₹1,817 above its issue price of ₹1,785 following a muted listing.
3:53 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Current market texture is weak'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: We are of the view that the current market texture is weak, and as long as it is trading below 23,150/73,800, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, 23,000/73,500 would act as an immediate support zone. Below this, the market could slip till 22,800-22,850/73,000-72,800. On the higher side, above 23,150/73,800, the pullback could extend up to 23,250-23,300/74,300-74,500.
View by: Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities
View by: Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities
3:52 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Equity market witnessed a bloodbath'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity market witnessed a bloodbath on Thursday as global macros worsened further. Indices opened gap down in the morning and there was further selloff in the 2nd half of the trading session, dragging Nifty 50 lower by 384 points to 23,063. The key reason behind the sell-off was the rise in US bond yields with the 10- year at 5.15 per cent (highest level since July 2007) while the 30-year yield at 5.44 per cent is also trading at a 22 year high. This percolated to the Indian bond market as well with the 10 year yield rising 6 bps to 7.09 per cent.
View by: Sunny Agrawal, deputy vice president, fundamental research at SBI Securities
View by: Sunny Agrawal, deputy vice president, fundamental research at SBI Securities
3:50 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE share price closes nearly 2% higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: National Stock Exchange of India's share price ended the session 1.79 per cent higher at ₹1,817.
3:39 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices end lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices on the NSE settled lower on Thursday, with the banking index as the top laggard.
3:37 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs end lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled lower by 2.25 per cent, and 1.54 per cent, respectively.
3:36 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close.
3:36 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles at 23,063.10
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 23,063.10, down 383.70 points or 1.64 per cent.
3:36 PM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 1247.71 pts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex fell 1247.71 points or 1.67 per cent to settle at 73,580.54.
3:21 PM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,108 pts, Nifty at 23,086 in closing auction session
Stock Market LIVE: The Sensex slumped 1,108.42 points or 1.48 per cent to 73,719.83 and the Nifty50 was down 361.20 points or 1.54 per cent at 23,085.60 in the closing auction session (CAS).
3:10 PM
Stock Market LIVE: Investors’ wealth declines ₹3.54 trillion in Thursday’s rout
Stock Market LIVE: The market-cap of all BSE-listed companies fell ₹3.54 trillion to ₹481.47 trillion from ₹485.01 trillion at Wednesday’s close.
Topics : Sensex Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock markets Nifty 50 Brent crude US bond markets IPOs SME IPOs NSE listing MARKET WRAP
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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 7:54 AM IST