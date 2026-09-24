Stock Market Close: RIL, financials drag Sensex 1248 pts down, Nifty at 23,063; NSE ends 2% higher

Stock Market Highlights on Thursday, Sept 24, 2026: The benchmark indices plunged as risk-off sentiment prevailed following firm oil prices and a global bond selloff. The Sensex settled 1,247.71 points or 1.67 per cent lower at 73,580.54 and the Nifty50 ended 383.70 points or 1.64 per cent lower at 23,0631.0.

Except for three, all constituents of the Nifty50 ended in the red. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Axis Bank were the top losers. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap ended 2.25 per cent and 1.53 per cent lower, respectively.

Sector-wise, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, and the Nifty Private Bank were the underperformers. The Nifty Media and the Nifty Pharma declined the least. Thursday (September 24) also marked the historic day as the country's top exchange debuted on BSE. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares settled 1.79 per cent higher at ₹1,817 above its issue price of ₹1,785 following a muted listing.