Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 22,700; IT, PSU Bank shares advance
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap rose 0.58 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 30, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were moving in a narrow range as oil price volatility and US-Iran tension continued to dent risk appetite. As of 9:19 AM, the Sensex was up 57.42 points or 0.08 per cent at 72,586.49 and the Nifty50 was down 11.15 points or 0.05 per cent at 22,705.05. BSE, Max Healthcare Institute, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 were trading 0.72 per cent and 0.83 per cent lower, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Chemical, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, and the Nifty Oil and Gas outperformed, while the Nifty Healthcare declined the most.
IPO Today
In the mainboard segment, Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti’s initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription.
In the SME segment, IPOs from TNA Solutions, Acme India Industries, Paramount Syntex, Omara Ventures India, Sollfege Smart Electronics, Eventions, SJP Ultrasonics, and Dove Soft are opening for subscription.
The IPOs of EverestIMS Technologies, Vans Electroengineerings, Papadmalji Agro Foods, and Black Opal Consultants will enter the second day of subscription.
SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription on Tuesday. In the SME segment, the IPOs of Acme Universal Safezone 9, Shivchem Agro, and Pind Hospitality are also entering their final day.
IPO Listing Today
Swastika Infra, ArMee Infotech, Elevate Campuses, and Adroit Industries will debut on the exchanges on Wednesday.
9:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: NLC India share price gains over 2%; co forms JV with NALCO to build thermal power plant
Stock Market LIVE: Shares of NLC India gained 2.3 per cent to ₹261.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as the company formed a 50:50 joint venture with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) to build a 1,080 megawatt (MW) thermal plant.
9:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE: All thematic indices advance
Stock Market LIVE: All thematic indices advanced on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal & pharma sectors losers; PSU bank rallies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer following a 1 per cent rise, while metal and pharma indices were the top losers.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap & Smallcap indices gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.50 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was higher by 0.66 per cent.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TCS top Sensex gainer, Adani Ports falls
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here is a look at the top gainers and losers from Sensex pack in opening trade today:
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 22,700
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 lost 45 points or 0.20 per cent to 22,671 in opening trade.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex ekes out 60-pt gain in opening trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex added 66 points or 0.09 per cent to 72,595 at open.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 22,650 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 declined 51 points or 0.23 per cent to 22,665 in pre-open.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 90 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex declined 93.75 points or 0.13 per cent to 72,435 in pre-open session.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens higher against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise higher at 95.95 against the US dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 95.99 a dollar.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets global stock market stock markets US stock markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 7:55 AM IST