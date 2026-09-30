Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty near 22,700; IT, PSU Bank shares advance

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 30, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were moving in a narrow range as oil price volatility and US-Iran tension continued to dent risk appetite. As of 9:19 AM, the Sensex was up 57.42 points or 0.08 per cent at 72,586.49 and the Nifty50 was down 11.15 points or 0.05 per cent at 22,705.05. BSE, Max Healthcare Institute, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 were trading 0.72 per cent and 0.83 per cent lower, respectively. Sector-wise, the Nifty Chemical, Nifty IT, Nifty PSU Bank, and the Nifty Oil and Gas outperformed, while the Nifty Healthcare declined the most.

IPO Today

In the mainboard segment, Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti’s initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription.

In the SME segment, IPOs from TNA Solutions, Acme India Industries, Paramount Syntex, Omara Ventures India, Sollfege Smart Electronics, Eventions, SJP Ultrasonics, and Dove Soft are opening for subscription.

The IPOs of EverestIMS Technologies, Vans Electroengineerings, Papadmalji Agro Foods, and Black Opal Consultants will enter the second day of subscription.

SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription on Tuesday. In the SME segment, the IPOs of Acme Universal Safezone 9, Shivchem Agro, and Pind Hospitality are also entering their final day.

IPO Listing Today

Swastika Infra, ArMee Infotech, Elevate Campuses, and Adroit Industries will debut on the exchanges on Wednesday.