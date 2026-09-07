Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asian markets rise; Brent near $97
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open lower. Asian markets advanced in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 6, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open on a negative note as oil prices advanced, raising concern about the inflation outlook amid simmering tension between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,978, down 71 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading higher, tracking similar moves on Wall Street last Friday and as technology shares advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.23 per cent and 3.04 per cent higher, respectively.
Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.51 per cent and 0.38 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.29 per cent lower.
Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged strikes at each other’s tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The September futures were quoted at $96.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.89 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.51 per cent and 0.03 per cent lower, respectively.
IPO Today
Pranav Constructions and Apana Logistics initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Monday. The companies are raising ₹351.03 crore and ₹34.14 crore, respectively, from the primary market.
Qualiance International IPO is entering the second day of subscription on Monday.
IPO Listing Today
Purple Style Labs will debut on exchanges on Monday. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) was quoted at ₹565, indicating a discount listing from its issue price of ₹575.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Choice Broking recommends Acme Solar, Balaji Amines & IOLCP
Stock Market LIVE: Choice Broking recommended Acme Solar Holdings, Balaji Amines, and IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals as buy ideas for Monday's session. The brokerage is bullish on these stocks as they see positive indicators. Read more.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: LIC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Dixon, Chalet Hotels, TCS shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Dixon Technologies, Chalet Hotels, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,968
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,968, down 81 points.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extend gains
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged strikes at each other’s tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The September futures were quoted at $96.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.89 per cent.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading higher, tracking similar moves on Wall Street last Friday and as technology shares advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.23 per cent and 3.04 per cent higher, respectively.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Stock Market Today stock market trading IPOs SME IPOs Nifty 50 Brent crude Global stock markets
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:54 AM IST