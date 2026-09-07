Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asian markets rise; Brent near $97

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 6, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open on a negative note as oil prices advanced, raising concern about the inflation outlook amid simmering tension between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,978, down 71 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets were trading higher, tracking similar moves on Wall Street last Friday and as technology shares advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 2.23 per cent and 3.04 per cent higher, respectively.

Last Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.51 per cent and 0.38 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.29 per cent lower.

Oil prices extended gains as the US and Iran exchanged strikes at each other’s tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The September futures were quoted at $96.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.89 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading 0.51 per cent and 0.03 per cent lower, respectively.

IPO Today

Pranav Constructions and Apana Logistics initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Monday. The companies are raising ₹351.03 crore and ₹34.14 crore, respectively, from the primary market.

Qualiance International IPO is entering the second day of subscription on Monday.

IPO Listing Today