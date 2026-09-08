Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets mixed; US-Iran tension in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 8, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses as investors weighed the oil price outlook and central banks’ policy action amid simmering US-Iran tension. The futures were quoted at 23,796, down 75 points.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as gains in technology shares supported, while ongoing US-Iran tension weighed on risk sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.35 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index fell 0.82 per cent. The US financial markets were closed on Monday.

Oil prices were trading lower on Tuesday morning after Tehran said that the agreement to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Oman is imminent. Investors now await the response of the US. Brent crude’s September contract was quoted at $97.06 per barrel, down 0.25 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were up 0.2 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively.

IPO Today

In the main board section, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals, and Glass Wall Systems’ initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Tuesday.

Pranav Constructions and Apana Logistics IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. The companies are raising ₹351.03 crore and ₹34.14 crore, respectively, from the primary market.

Qualiance International IPO is entering the third day of subscription.

IPO Listing Today