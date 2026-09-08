Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets mixed; US-Iran tension in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open lower. Asian markets were mixed in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses as investors weighed the oil price outlook and central banks’ policy action amid simmering US-Iran tension. The futures were quoted at 23,796, down 75 points.
Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as gains in technology shares supported, while ongoing US-Iran tension weighed on risk sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.35 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index fell 0.82 per cent. The US financial markets were closed on Monday.
Oil prices were trading lower on Tuesday morning after Tehran said that the agreement to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Oman is imminent. Investors now await the response of the US. Brent crude’s September contract was quoted at $97.06 per barrel, down 0.25 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were up 0.2 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively.
IPO Today
In the main board section, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals, and Glass Wall Systems’ initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Tuesday.
Pranav Constructions and Apana Logistics IPOs will enter the second day of subscription. The companies are raising ₹351.03 crore and ₹34.14 crore, respectively, from the primary market.
Qualiance International IPO is entering the third day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Deepa Jewellers and Rays of Belief will debut on the exchanges on Tuesday.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens steady against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 3 paise weaker at 94.51 against the US dollar, compared to Monday's close of 94.49 a dollar, according to data on Bloomberg.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian Paints, Swiggy, RBL Bank, BoB & defence shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Asian Paints, Swiggy, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda and defence shares are in focus for Tuesday's session. Here's why.
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,787
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty at 23,787, down 81 points.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Yen hits 7-month high against US dollar; traders anticipate rate hike
Stock Market LIVE: The Japanese yen strangthened to the highest level since February against the US dollar on Tuesday morning as traders rushed to unwind their short position amid expectation of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan, Reuters reported.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices fall as traders assess US-Iran tension
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices were trading lower on Tuesday morning after Tehran said that the agreement to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz with Oman is imminent. Investors now await the response of the US. Brent crude’s September contract was quoted at $97.06 per barrel, down 0.25 per cent.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as gains in technology shares supported, while ongoing US-Iran tension weighed on risk sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.35 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index fell 0.82 per cent.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading lower on Tuesday morning as investors assessed the oil price volatility amid the renewed US and Iran tension. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively.
7:33 AM
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Topics : Sensex Market news MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 7:48 AM IST