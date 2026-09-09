Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down open; Asia mkts mixed; Brent above $99
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 would open sharply lower amid rising geopolitical tension
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Sept 9, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated the Nifty50 may extend losses as Brent crude prices continued to rise, with no signs of a truce in West Asia. The futures were quoted at 23,657, down 97 points.
Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Wednesday as investors remained bullish for artificial-intelligence (AI) shares. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.36 per cent, tracking gains in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.4 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note settled at 4.8 per cent on Tuesday.
Oil prices were trading near the highest level since July as the US and Iran continued to exchange fire at the Strait of Hormuz, raising concern about the supply from the region. The September futures were quoted at $99.26, down 0.05 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.44 per cent and 0.42 per cent lower, respectively.
IPO Today
In the main board section, Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects, and Karamtara Engineering’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Wednesday.
Moreover, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals, and Glass Wall Systems’ IPOs will open for subscription for the second day.
Pranav Constructions and Apana Logistics IPOs will enter the final day of subscription. The companies are raising ₹351.03 crore and ₹34.14 crore, respectively, from the primary market.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sun Pharma, Suzlon Energy, OMCs, Biocon, IHCL, Tata Power shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Suzlon Energy, Biocon, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), Tata Power, and oil marketing companies are in focus on Wednesday. Here's why.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,647
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,647, down 103 points.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extend gains
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices were trading near the highest level since July as the US and Iran continued to exchange fire at the Strait of Hormuz, raising concern about the supply from the region. The September futures were quoted at $99.26, down 0.05 per cent.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced in early trade on Wednesday as investors remained bullish for artificial-intelligence (AI) shares. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.36 per cent, tracking gains in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.4 per cent.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures mixed
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note as investors asssessed the oil price volatility amid escalating US-Iran tensions. The Dow Jones futures fell 0.04 per cent and S&P 500 futures rose 0.04 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 0.58 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Nifty 50 Brent crude Markets News Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 7:48 AM IST