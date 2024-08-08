Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets in red
Stock Market Live on August 8: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-down start, quoting 196 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,170 levels
Stock Market Live updates on Thursday, August 8, 2024: Indian bourses are staring at a negative open on Thursday, tracking weak global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-down start, quoting 196 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,170 levels.
Asia-Pacific markets flashed the red colour on Thursday morning, mimicking the losses from Wall Street. In the US overnight, all three major indices slipped in red with Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding by 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 dropping 0.77 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite retreating 1.06 per cent
In Asia this morning, Japan’s Nikkei index declined by 1.88 per cent, while broad based Topix traded by 0.91 per cent lower
In South Korea, the Kospi stripped 1.42 per cent and the Kosdaq fell 0.78 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0.52 per cent.
Further, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in red and edged down by 0.62 per cent.
Domestically, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor, Shaktikanda Das, who is set to announce the central bank’s decision on interest rate cut today. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convened on Tuesday, August 6, for a three-day session to discuss its monetary policy decision.
Stocks to watch today
Hindalco: Hindalco reported a slight 3 per cent decline in net income to $151 million for Q1FY25, although net income excluding special items surged 32 per cent to $204 million. Adjusted Ebitda increased by 19 per cent to $500 million, with rolled product shipments rising 8 per cent to 951 kilotonnes.
NHPC: NHPC's Q1 consolidated profit grew by 1.2 per cent to Rs 1,108.5 crore, up from Rs 1,095 crore a year ago, but revenue fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,694.2 crore from Rs 2,757.3 crore.
NTPC: NTPC Renewable Energy has launched the first 60 MW phase of its 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV project in Radhanpur, Gujarat, bringing NTPC’s total installed and commercial capacity to 76,134 MW.
Abbott India: Abbott India’s profit increased by 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 328.01 crore from Rs 290.2 crore, with revenue up 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,557.6 crore from Rs 1,479 crore.
Listing: Ceigall India will list on the mainboard, while Dhariwalcorp will be listed on the SME board.
Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 8: Financials, Real estate, MRF, Marico, NTPC
Here are a few stocks to keep an eye on for August 8:
Earnings Watch: LIC, SAIL, Eicher Motors, IRCON International, Minda Corporation, MRF, ABB India, Va Tech Wabag, Oil India, Bharat Bajel Projects, Gujarat State Petronet, Forge, Biocon, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astral, Astrazeneca Pharma, Page Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sobha, Unichem Laboratories
Rate-sensitive stocks:Sectors like Real Estate, Auto, Financials will closely keep a tab on RBI's interest rate decision. Read more
These are top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for August 8
Lodha
After reaching a peak near Rs 1,595, Lodha has experienced a significant decline, dropping nearly 450 points, which translates to a 28 per cent decrease in its price. Currently, the stock has found support at its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA). Interestingly, a bullish bat pattern has emerged precisely at this 200 DEMA support level of Rs 1,218. Read more
Nifty Energy range bound on charts, eyes breakout; trading strategy here
Nifty Energy Index
The Nifty Energy Index is currently exhibiting range-bound behavior, fluctuating within the bounds of 43,700 and 42,250. This phase of consolidation suggests that the index is poised for a significant move, awaiting a breakout or breakdown to establish a definitive trend direction.Traders can capitalise on these potential movements by adopting appropriate strategies based on their risk tolerance. Read more
At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,200 levels – hinting at a likely gap-down of around 150 points on the NSE Nifty 50 index. Read more
Will Sensex, Nifty rise or fall today? RBI Policy, weekly expiry in focus
Trading guide for Thursday August 7, 2024:Benchmark equity indices are likely to start today’s trading session on a negative note tracking losses in global peers.
Brent crude at $78.35
Gift Nifty indicates negative start for Indian bourses
Asian markets in red zone this morning
US markets end lower
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
