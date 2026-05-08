Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Asia markets down on renewed US-Iran tension

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 8, 2026: The The GIFT Nifty , an early indicator of the Nifty50 ’s performance, was trading nearly 100 points down, tracking negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,292.50, down 90.30 points or 0.39 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets declined in early trade on Friday as tensions increased upon news of the US and Iran exchanging fire at the Strait of Hormuz. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.63 per cent and 0.85 per cent down, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.13 per cent lower as investors continued to grapple with conflicting signals from the US and Iran.

Brent crude rose 1.43 per cent to $101.48 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as hopes for an end to hostilities in West Asia faded in the near-term faded.

Q4 results today ABB India, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Cera Sanitaryware, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Intellect Design Arena, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalyani Steels, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Northern Arc Capital, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, Swiggy, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Urban Company will release their fourth-quarter results. Both the Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.41 per cent higher.

Listing Today

OnEMI Technology Solutions will list on the exchanges on Friday. The grey market premium was at ₹27, which indicated a listing price of ₹198 or a 15.79 per cent listing gain.

The mainboard initial public offer was subscribed 9.96 times on the last day. The company sought to raise ₹925.92 crore.