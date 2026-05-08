Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start; Asia markets down on renewed US-Iran tension
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will start the day on a negative note. Asian markets were trading in losses on renewed US-Iran tension
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, May 8, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading nearly 100 points down, tracking negative global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,292.50, down 90.30 points or 0.39 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets declined in early trade on Friday as tensions increased upon news of the US and Iran exchanging fire at the Strait of Hormuz. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 0.63 per cent and 0.85 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.13 per cent lower as investors continued to grapple with conflicting signals from the US and Iran.
Brent crude rose 1.43 per cent to $101.48 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange as hopes for an end to hostilities in West Asia faded in the near-term faded.
Both the Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.41 per cent higher.
Q4 results today
ABB India, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Cera Sanitaryware, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Intellect Design Arena, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalyani Steels, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Northern Arc Capital, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, Swiggy, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Urban Company will release their fourth-quarter results.
Listing Today
OnEMI Technology Solutions will list on the exchanges on Friday. The grey market premium was at ₹27, which indicated a listing price of ₹198 or a 15.79 per cent listing gain.
The mainboard initial public offer was subscribed 9.96 times on the last day. The company sought to raise ₹925.92 crore.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,010; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,70,100
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100. Read more.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices jump over 1% after renewed hostilities between US, Iran
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices were up more than 1 per cent on Friday after renewed fighting broke out between the US and Iran, threatening a shaky ceasefire and dashing hopes for progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas transit route. Read more.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets decline; US & Iran exchanges fire at Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets declined in early trade on Friday as tensions increased upon news of the US and Iran exchanging fire at the Strait of Hormuz. The Nikkei 225 and the Kospi were trading 1.05 per cent and 1.36 per cent down, respectively.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US military strikes Qeshm Port, Bandar Abbas in southern Iran: Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following reports of multiple explosions near the Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Thursday (local time), Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a senior US official, stated that the US military conducted strikes on these strategically vital maritime corridors of the Islamic Republic. Read more.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures rise; US-Iran tension in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in early trade on Friday amid renewed tension between the US and Iran. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.16 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.63 per cent and 0.38 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.13 per cent lower as investors continued to grapple with conflicting signals from the US and Iran.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50 BSE Sensex Gift Nifty Q4 Results US-Iran tensions Brent crude
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 7:47 AM IST