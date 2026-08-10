Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs; Nifty near 24,550; SBI, HDFC Life Insurance top losers

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Aug 10, 2026: The benchmark indices, Nifty50 and the Sensex, rose slightly amid uncertainty over a deal between the US and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty50 was up 0.1 per cent or 25 points at 24,595.65 and the Sensex rose 111.14 points or 0.14 per cent to 78,610.31. Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was up 0.21 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap was down 0.13 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty Private Bank, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty IT outperformed, while the Nifty PSU Bank underperformed.

Q1 Results Today

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Bosch, Carysil, Choice International, CMS Info Systems, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, Fusion Finance, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Copper, HLE Glascoat, Ideaforge Technology, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jain Irrigation Systems, KEC International, Kolte-Patil Developers, K.P.R. Mill, Linde India, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Lumax Auto Technologies, Info Edge (India), Patel Engineering, PC Jeweller, Pitti Engineering, Precision Wires India, Ramco Industries, Redtape, Rupa & Company, Sharda Motor Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Tarsons Products, Triveni Turbine, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Veedol Corporation, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Websol Energy System, Wockhardt, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

IPO Today

LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures IPOs will open for subscription for the second day. The issues are worth ₹251.88 crore and ₹2,480 crore.

Optimystix Entertainment IPO is entering the second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹108.50 crore from the primary market.