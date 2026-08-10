Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs; Nifty near 24,550; SBI, HDFC Life Insurance top losers
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was up 0.21 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap was down 0.13 per cent.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Aug 10, 2026: The benchmark indices, Nifty50 and the Sensex, rose slightly amid uncertainty over a deal between the US and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. As of 9:18 AM, the Nifty50 was up 0.1 per cent or 25 points at 24,595.65 and the Sensex rose 111.14 points or 0.14 per cent to 78,610.31. Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap was up 0.21 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap was down 0.13 per cent. Sector-wise, the Nifty Private Bank, the Nifty Auto, and the Nifty IT outperformed, while the Nifty PSU Bank underperformed.
Q1 Results Today
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Astra Microwave Products, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Bosch, Carysil, Choice International, CMS Info Systems, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, Fusion Finance, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Copper, HLE Glascoat, Ideaforge Technology, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jain Irrigation Systems, KEC International, Kolte-Patil Developers, K.P.R. Mill, Linde India, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Lumax Auto Technologies, Info Edge (India), Patel Engineering, PC Jeweller, Pitti Engineering, Precision Wires India, Ramco Industries, Redtape, Rupa & Company, Sharda Motor Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Tarsons Products, Triveni Turbine, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Veedol Corporation, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Websol Energy System, Wockhardt, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Zee Entertainment Enterprises
IPO Today
Dhoot Transmission IPO and Molbio Diagnostics initial public offers will open for subscription on Monday. The companies are aiming to raise ₹3,066.89 crore and ₹939.70 crore, respectively.
LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures IPOs will open for subscription for the second day. The issues are worth ₹251.88 crore and ₹2,480 crore.
Optimystix Entertainment IPO is entering the second day of subscription. The company is seeking to raise ₹108.50 crore from the primary market.
LAPL Automotive IPO is entering the final day of subscription. It’s a book-built issue worth ₹32.40 crore.
9:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Most thematic indices were trading on a mixed note on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
9:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Ceigall India share price falls 2% despite reporting positive Q1 result
Stock Market LIVE: Ceigall India share price declined 2.45 per cent to the day's low of ₹325.25 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company reported that their consolidated net profit rose 15.2 per cent on year to ₹61.23 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1FY27).
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG, metals dip marginally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectorally, Nifty FMCG and Metal indices traded with minor. Nifty Pharma and IT, meanwhile, added 0.5 per cent each.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.26 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index shed 0.02 per cent in opening deals.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A look at top Sensex gainers & losers in opening deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan emerged as the top Sensex gainer following its Q1 results today. On the other hand, NTPC was the top loser.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty flat with negative bias at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index was down 3 points or 0.01 per cent in opening trade today at 24,568.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens largely unchanged
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex added 48 points or 0.06 per cent to open around 78,547 points in Monday's trading session.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,500 in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 index traded at 24,581 in the pre-open session, up just 11 points or 0.04 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat in pre-open deals
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was up just 2 points in pre-open trade today at 78,501.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise stronger at 95.17 against the US dollar, compared to Friday's close of 95.21 a dollar.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Markets Global stock markets US markets Asia Markets stock market trading Nifty 50 US-Iran tensions Brent crude IPOs SME IPOs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:50 AM IST