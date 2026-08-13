Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts rise; Brent crude snaps six-day rally
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may extend losses. Asia markets advance on tech stocks rebound
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Aug 13, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a dismal start for the benchmark index, Nifty50, amid mixed global cues. The futures were quoted at 24,447.50, down 26 points.
Asian markets advanced on Thursday as technology shares rebounded and as an in-line US inflation print for July eased worries about monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 3.76 per cent higher as shares of Samsung Inc and SK Hynix surged.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 1.45 per cent and 0.05 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04 per cent, and the S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.54 per cent higher.
Brent crude snapped a six-day rally after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) forecasted lower demand for the commodity in 2026 as higher prices due to the US-Iran war weighed. The August future contract was quoted at $87.96 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.15 per cent.
The gold futures were flat, and silver futures were trading 0.53 per cent down.
Q1 Results Today
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Avanti Feeds, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Brigade Enterprises, Centum Electronics, CESC, DCW, Dreamfolks Services, Elgi Equipments, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Fino Payments Bank, Brainbees Solutions, Galaxy Surfactants, Genus Power Infrastructures, Godrej Industries, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Ipca Laboratories, ITI, JSW Cement, Jtekt India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kennametal India, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Kaveri Seed Company, LG Electronics India, Max Financial Services, Minda Corporation, Olectra Greentech, Page Industries, Praj Industries, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Relaxo Footwears, Sammaan Capital, Solar Industries India, Baazar Style Retail, Supriya Lifescience, Swan Corp, Tega Industries, Technocraft Industries (India), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Travel Food Services, Unicommerce Esolutions, V2 Retail, VST Tillers Tractors, Welspun Living
IPO Today
Credent Connect initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹93.90 crore.
Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket IPO will enter the second day of subscription. Q&T Foods and Pramodini Medicare IPOs will also open for subscription for the second day.
Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO is entering the final day of subscription. The book-build issue is worth ₹1,553 crore.
Similarly, Sham Foam and Fascinate Textiles IPOs are opening for the final day of subscription.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Jio Financial, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals, LG Electronics, HAL shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Jio Financial Services, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, LG Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics are in focus for Thursday's session. Here's why.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Nifty index broke its seven-day congestion range of 24,400–24,730 on the lower side. Despite a last-hour recovery that helped it regain some lost ground, it settled below 24,400 spot levels in continuous trading that concludes at 3:15PM. Going forward, holding below 24,400 spot levels could drag it towards 24,130–24,050 in the near term. Conversely, sustained trading above 24,500 will strengthen the chances of further consolidation in the near term.
View by: Vipin Kumar, AVP, research at Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, AVP, research at Globe Capital Market
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,433
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,433, down 38 points.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices snap six-day rally as OPEC+ lowers demand forecast
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude snapped a six-day rally after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) forecasted lower demand for the commodity in 2026 as higher prices due to the US-Iran war weighed. The August future contract was quoted at $87.96 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 1.15 per cent.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets advance with Kospi rising 4%
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advanced on Thursday as technology shares rebounded and as an in-line US inflation print for July eased worries about monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 3.76 per cent higher as shares of Samsung Inc and SK Hynix surged.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 1.45 per cent and 0.05 per cent higher, respectively.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade mixed
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading on a mixed note on Thursday morning amid a decline in oil prices and as traders reduced their bets about rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 futures were up 0.03 per cent and the Dow Jones futures were down 0.07 per cent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04 per cent, and the S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.54 per cent higher.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US market stock market trading stock markets Markets News SME IPOs IPOs Q1 results
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:54 AM IST