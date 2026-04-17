Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall; US-Iran peace talks eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index as losses on Asian markets weighed
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 17, 2026: The GIFT Nifty suggested a slightly negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as losses in Asian peers may seep into domestic markets. The futures were quoted at 24,150, down 46 points.
US President Donald Trump reiterated that the war with Iran should end soon. He also announced Thursday that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. Israel stopping an attack on Lebanon was one of the key conditions from Iran to stop the war, according to reports.
The US and Iran will meet for a discussion over the weekend.
Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday morning, despite the overnight record rally on Wall Street, as investors await further clarity about a possible truce between the US and Iran.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.83 per cent and 0.33 per cent down, respectively. The CSI 300 was 0.16 per cent down.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite extended their record run, settling 0.26 per cent and 0.36 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.24 per cent higher.
Brent crude was trading lower as hopes for a resolution between the US and Iran brightened the supply outlook. Its April future contract was quoted at $98.30 per barrel, down 1.10 per cent.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.06 per cent and 0.32 per cent down, respectively.
Q4 results today
Bajaj Consumer, Aditya Birla Money, Hathway Cables and Datacons, Jio Financial Services, Mastek, and Bridge Securities will release their quarterly performance reports on Friday.
IPO Today
Citius Transnet InvIT initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. The company aims to raise ₹1,105 crore from the primary market. The IPO will close for subscription on April 21.
Similarly, Mehul Telecom IPO will open for subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹27.73 crore. The IPO subscription will conclude on April 21.
IPO Listing Today
Om Power Transmission will list on the exchanges on Friday. The issue was subscribed to 3.33 times on the final day.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US expands maritime crackdown on Iran-linked ships amid blockade pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US military has widened its efforts beyond the blockade of Iran's ports to allow its forces around the world to stop any ship tied to Tehran or those suspected of carrying supplies that could help its government, from weapons to oil, metals and electronics. Read more.
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday morning, despite the overnight record rally on Wall Street, as investors await further clarity about a possible truce between the US and Iran.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.82 per cent and 0.44 per cent down, respectively. The CSI 300 was 0.11 per cent down.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures trade slightly higher as investors hope for US-Iran truce
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading slightly higher in the Asian session as traders hoped that the US and Iran may reach a peace deal. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.05 per cent and 0.14 per cent higher, respectively.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite extended their record run, settling 0.26 per cent and 0.36 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.24 per cent higher.
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets US markets Asia Markets stock market trading Wipro results Q4 Results Gift Nifty Nifty50 Brent crude US-Iran tensions SME IPOs IPOs
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:58 AM IST