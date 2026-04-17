Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia markets fall; US-Iran peace talks eyed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 17, 2026: The GIFT Nifty suggested a slightly negative open for the benchmark Nifty50 index as losses in Asian peers may seep into domestic markets. The futures were quoted at 24,150, down 46 points.

US President Donald Trump reiterated that the war with Iran should end soon. He also announced Thursday that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire . Israel stopping an attack on Lebanon was one of the key conditions from Iran to stop the war, according to reports.

The US and Iran will meet for a discussion over the weekend.

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday morning, despite the overnight record rally on Wall Street, as investors await further clarity about a possible truce between the US and Iran.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.83 per cent and 0.33 per cent down, respectively. The CSI 300 was 0.16 per cent down.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite extended their record run, settling 0.26 per cent and 0.36 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.24 per cent higher.

Brent crude was trading lower as hopes for a resolution between the US and Iran brightened the supply outlook. Its April future contract was quoted at $98.30 per barrel, down 1.10 per cent.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.06 per cent and 0.32 per cent down, respectively.

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