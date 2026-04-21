Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia mkts rise; US-Iran talks in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 21, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher, tracking gains in its Asian peers amid The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher, tracking gains in its Asian peers amid rising hopes that the US and Iran may reach a resolution before the ceasefire deadline expires.

The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,412, up 80 points.

However, tensions between the US and Iran increased as the latter’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said they don’t support negotiations under threats in a post on X. They are also prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.

Before his statement, US President Donald Trump threatened that a lot of bombs would start going off if no agreement is reached before the ceasefire deadline expires, later today.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning, with the Kospi leading gains. The index was up 1.70 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively.

Bucking the trend, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was 0.14 per cent down.

Brent crude’s April contract was trading 0.47 per cent down at $95.03 per barrel as traders parsed mixed messages from the US and Iran.

The Gold futures were up 0.04 per cent, while the Silver futures were trading 0.94 per cent down.

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