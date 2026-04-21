Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia mkts rise; US-Iran talks in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for the benchmark Nifty50 index amid rising hopes for US-Iran peace talks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 21, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open higher, tracking gains in its Asian peers amid rising hopes that the US and Iran may reach a resolution before the ceasefire deadline expires.
The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,412, up 80 points.
However, tensions between the US and Iran increased as the latter’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said they don’t support negotiations under threats in a post on X. They are also prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.
Before his statement, US President Donald Trump threatened that a lot of bombs would start going off if no agreement is reached before the ceasefire deadline expires, later today.
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning, with the Kospi leading gains. The index was up 1.70 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was 0.14 per cent down.
Brent crude’s April contract was trading 0.47 per cent down at $95.03 per barrel as traders parsed mixed messages from the US and Iran.
The Gold futures were up 0.04 per cent, while the Silver futures were trading 0.94 per cent down.
Q4 results today
360 One Wam, Central Mining Planning & Design Institute, Cyient DLM, DB International Stock Brokers, HCLTech, Nestle India, Persistent Systems, Sunteck Realty, Transformers & Rectifiers, Tata Elxsi, Tata Investment Corporation will report their March quarter (Q4FY26) results today.
IPO Today
Citius Transnet InvIT's initial public offer will enter its final day of subscription. The company aims to raise ₹1,105 crore from the primary market. The IPO was subscribed 1.3 times on the second day.
Similarly, Mehul Telecom IPO will also enter the final day of subscription. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹27.73 crore. The issue was subscribed 9.91 times.
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,280; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900. Read more.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pakistan prepares for peace talks despite US seizure of Iranian cargo ship
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump is defending his Iran war strategy, attacking critics and skeptics on Monday as "TRAITORS, ALL" after a second round of talks with Iran were thrown into doubt by the US Navy's seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz. It was the first such interception since the US blockade of Iranian ports began last week, and Iran's military vowed to respond. Read more.
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, Nestle, Vedanta, TVS Motor, HPCL shares will be in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, Nestle India, Vedanta, TVS Motor Company, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation shares will be in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,412
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,412, up 80 points.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil slips on hopes US-Iran talks talks likely to proceed, boosting supply
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on expectations peace talks between the US and Iran will take place this week and allow more supply to flow from the key West Asia producing region. Read more.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets rise amid hopes for US-Iran talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning, with the Kospi leading gains. The index was up 1.70 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively.
Bucking the trend, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 was 0.14 per cent down.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'We don't accept negotiations under shadow of threats': Iran Parl speaker
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats," Parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf wrote early Tuesday morning in Tehran in a social media post on X.
He accused the United States of wanting Iran to surrender and said that on the contrary, Iran has been preparing "to reveal new cards on the battlefield." Read more.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US futures rise as traders await US-Iran truce talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures rose in the Asian session on Tuesday as traders await the US-Iran negotiation amid rising tension between the two countries.
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.19 per cent higher, each.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.24 per cent and 0.01 per cent down, respectively.
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for stock market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading stock markets Nifty50 Gift Nifty Asia Markets US markets Brent crude US-Iran tensions Q4 Results IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 7:54 AM IST