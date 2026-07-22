Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; pharma shares in focus; most Asia mkts rise
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Wednesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 index. Most Asian markets advanced, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as oil prices advanced due to ongoing US-Iran tensions. The futures were quoted at 24,102, down 79 points.
Most Asian markets were trading higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street following better-than-expected earnings reports from major chip firms. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.93 per cent and 6.01 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 settled 0.74 per cent and 0.89 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.29 per cent higher.
Oil prices advanced on Wednesday morning as US President Donald Trump downplayed the prospect of talks with Iran while Washington extended its strikes at Iran and continued to hit new military tragets.
The July future contract was quoted at $92.54, up 1.7 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 1.21 per cent and 1.9 per cent higher, respectively.
Q1 Results Today
Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Aye Finance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), CIE Automotive India, CSB Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Geojit Financial Services, HEG, HFCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), IIFL Finance, IndusInd Bank, JSW Energy, Jubilant Ingrevia, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, NACL Industries, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nestlé India, NTPC Green Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software, Orient Electric, Schaeffler India, Shoppers Stop, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, SRF, Stylam Industries, Tanla Platforms, Tata Communications, Tips Music, UCO Bank, United Spirits, UTI Asset Management Company, Vardhman Special Steels
IPO Today
Cube Highways Trust InvIT and Shree Balaji Mala initial public offers (IPOs) are opening for subscription on Wednesday. Both are book-build issues worth ₹5,000 crore and ₹18.90 crore, respectively.
Metalic Technoforge initial IPO will enter the second day of subscription on Wednesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹49.96 crore from the primary markets.
Gulf Lloyds IPO will open for subscription for the third day. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹18.19 crore.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices, weak monsoon pose biggest risks to India's FY27 GDP growth: IMF
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's GDP growth in 2026/27 faces key downside risks from a widening war in the West Asia that is driving up oil prices and a monsoon weakened by the El Nino weather effect, an International Monetary Fund official said. Read more.
8:26 AM
GIFT Nifty LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,106
GIFT Nifty LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,106, down 78 points.
8:18 AM
Market News LIVE: Trump announces 100% tariff on imported generic drugs from August 2028
Market News LIVE: Generic drug manufacturers will have two years to move production to the US or face a 100 per cent import duty from August 2028, President Donald Trump said in a social media post Tuesday. Read more.
8:09 AM
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets advance; Kospi jumps 6%
Asia Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets were trading higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street following better-than-expected earnings reports from major chip firms. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 1.62 per cent and 4.8 per cent higher, respectively.
7:59 AM
Global Markets LIVE: US stock futures fall slightly
Global Markets LIVE: After a positive session on Wall Street, the US stock futures declined on Wednesday morning as traders weighed a new tariff holiday for generic drug imports and the ongoing US and Iran tension.
The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were trading 0.07 per cent and 0.08 per cent down, respectively.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets Stock Market Today stock market trading Global Markets Q1 results US-Iran tensions Nifty Pharma US tariff Nifty 50
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 8:09 AM IST