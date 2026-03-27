Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals Nifty may open lower; Asia markets fall; US-Iran talks eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open lower. Asia markets declined. Traders will parse any development in the US and Iran talks
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, March 27, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will likely erase gains at open, tracking a decline in global equities as investors parsed mixed views about the ongoing talks between the US and Iran. The futures were quoted at 23,109, down 191 points or 1.15 per cent.
Asian markets were trading on a negative note on Friday morning, mirroring the overnight losses on Wall Street amid uncertainty over a proper ceasefire between the US and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.94 per cent and 2.7 per cent down, respectively.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.74 per cent and 1.01 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 2.38 per cent down.
Brent crude fell in the Asia session as President Donald Trump paused the attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, citing that the talks with the Islamic Republic are progressing well. He also said that Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a gift to the US. So far, Iran has given no official confirmation of the ongoing talks with the US.
Brent crude was trading 1.26 per cent down at $106.65 per barrel, according to data on Reuters.
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.72 per cent and 0.70 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Emiac Technologies initial public offer will open for subscription on Friday. The company aims to raise ₹31.75 crore from the primary market.
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Powerica, and Sai Parenteral’s IPOs will enter the final day of subscription on Friday. The IPOs were subscribed 1.55 times, 0.03 times, and 0.42 times, respectively, on the second day.
In the SME segment, Vivid Electromech IPO will open for subscription for the second day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹130.54 crore.
Investors can place their bids for Highness Microelectronics IPO on the the final day of subscription. On Wednesday, the issue was subscribed 8.67 times.
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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,540; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900
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7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades lower
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude fell in the Asia session as President Donald Trump paused the attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, citing that the talks with the Islamic Republic are progressing well. He also said that Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a gift to the US.
So far, Iran has given no official confirmation of the ongoing talks with the US.
Brent crude was trading 1.26 per cent down at $106.65 per barrel, according to data on Reuters.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets decline as traders track US-Iran talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most markets across Asia-Pacific region were trading on a negative note on Friday morning mirroring the overnight losses on Wall Street amid uncertainty over a proper ceasefire between the US and Iran. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.94 per cent and 2.7 per cent down, respectively.
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers, welcome to NDTV Profit's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Asian markets US markets Markets Gift Nifty Nifty 50 stock market trading Brent crude US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 7:52 AM IST