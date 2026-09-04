Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; cooling US Fed rate-hike bets lift Asia mkts

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open higher, as global equities rose amid subsiding rate-hike fears following dovish comments from US Federal Reserve official. The futures were quoted at 24,019, up 52 points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets advanced as fears about monetary tightening in the US settled after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he would be comfortable holding rates at the current level in case the price pressure doesn’t surprise on the upside. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.68 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.

Traders now await the release of August payroll data, scheduled for later today.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 1.06 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent higher.

Oil prices continued to rise amid the renewed and simmering tension between the US and Iran. The October futures were quoted at $96.12 per barrel, up 0.31 per cent.

The Gold and silver futures were trading 0.25 and 0.21 per cent down, respectively.

IPO Today

Qualiance International’s initial public offer is opening for subscription on Friday. The company is seeking to raise ₹45.11 crore from the primary market.

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Priority Jewels and ESDS Software Solution will debut on the exchanges on Friday.