Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; cooling US Fed rate-hike bets lift Asia mkts
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 would open on a positive note. Most Asian markets gained as concerns about rate hikes diminished
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 4, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 will open higher, as global equities rose amid subsiding rate-hike fears following dovish comments from US Federal Reserve official. The futures were quoted at 24,019, up 52 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets advanced as fears about monetary tightening in the US settled after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he would be comfortable holding rates at the current level in case the price pressure doesn’t surprise on the upside. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.68 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.
Traders now await the release of August payroll data, scheduled for later today.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 1.06 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent higher.
Oil prices continued to rise amid the renewed and simmering tension between the US and Iran. The October futures were quoted at $96.12 per barrel, up 0.31 per cent.
The Gold and silver futures were trading 0.25 and 0.21 per cent down, respectively.
IPO Today
Qualiance International’s initial public offer is opening for subscription on Friday. The company is seeking to raise ₹45.11 crore from the primary market.
IPO Listing Today
Priority Jewels and ESDS Software Solution will debut on the exchanges on Friday.
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,031
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,031, up 55 points.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices extend gains
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices continued to rise amid the renewed and simmering tension between the US and Iran. The October futures were quoted at $96.12 per barrel, up 0.31 per cent.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets advance as US Fed rate hike fears subside
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, markets advanced as fears about monetary tightening in the US declined after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that he would be comfortable holding rates at the current level in case the price pressure doesn’t surprise on the upside. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.68 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures advance as traders await August jobs report
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures advanced in early trade as traders await August's non-farm payroll data, scheduled to be released later on Friday, to get further clues about the US Federal Reserve's policy action. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.06 and 0.05 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 1.06 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent higher.
7:42 AM
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Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Market news Global stock markets Stock Market Today global stock market Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 7:52 AM IST