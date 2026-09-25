Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Nikkei rises 1%; Brent crude near $106
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Friday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly higher open for the Nifty50, while its Asian peers were mixed in early deals
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, Sept 25, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may rebound at the open amid news that the US and Iran are working on a plan to end the war. The futures were quoted at 23,142, up 44 points.
Asian markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors assess the developments in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.30 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent.
Markets were closed in mainland China and South Korea on Friday.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.31 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent higher.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note extended gains to 5.22 per cent.
Brent crude prices fell over 1 per cent in Asian trade hours as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased after reports said both parties are exploring a phased path out of the war. The September futures were quoted at $105.73, down 1.18 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were up 0.61 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
IPO Today
On Friday, the initial public offers (IPOs) of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel and Runwal Enterprises are opening for subscription.
Additionally, Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo IPOs are aso opening for subscription.
Moneyview and A-One Steels, Green Asia Impex, Peshwa Wheat, and Roopa Screen’s IPO will enter the second day of subscription.
In the mainboard section, Adroit Industries, Elevate Campuses, Swastika Infra, and ArMee Infotech IPOs will open for the third day of subscription.
In the SME segment, Unitec Fibres, S.K.Offset, Liqvd Digital, Pooja Logistics, and Coreintegra Consulting IPOs are entering the final day.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens stronger against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 6 paise stronger against US dollar at 95.90, compared to Thursday's close of 95.96 a dollar.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Analysts recommend derivatives strategies for Bank Nifty, Canara Bank
Stock Market LIVE: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities believes that the short-term trend of the Bank Nifty is weak as the index closed below 5-day and 11-day exponential moving averages (EMA). More.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: PB Fintech, MCX, NSE, Inox Green, Waaree Energies, Dr Lal Path Labs in focus
Stock Market LIVE: PB Fintech, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Inox Green Energy, Waaree Energies, and Dr. Lal Path Labs shares are in focus on Friday. Here's why.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,092
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 23,092, down 18 points.
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude falls over 1%
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices fell over 1 per cent in Asian trade hours as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased after reports said both parties are exploring a phased path out of the war. The September futures were quoted at $105.73, down 1.18 per cent.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets trade mixed as traders assess Trump-Xi meet
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors assess the developments in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.30 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.64 per cent.
Markets were closed in mainland China and South Korea on Friday.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures flat
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading flat on Friday morning post a dismal session on Wall Street as bond yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading flat.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.31 per cent and 0.02 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.01 per cent higher.
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Nifty 50 Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock markets IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:53 AM IST