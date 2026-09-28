Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 600 pts, Nifty below 23,000; bank & auto shares underperform

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 28, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading flat with a negative bias as oil prices rose and most global equities declined.

As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 531.03 points or 0.72 per cent to 73,364.71 and the Nifty50 was down 174.15 points or 0.75 per cent at 22,966.35. Hindalco Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.62 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively. Setor-wise, the Nifty Private Bank declined the most, while the Nifty IT outperformed by declining the least.

IPO Today

The IPO of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel, and Runwal Enterprises are entering the second day of subscription.

Additionally, the IPOs of Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo are entering the second day of subscription.

Moneyview and A-One Steels, Green Asia Impex, Peshwa Wheat, and Roopa Screen’s IPO will enter the final day of subscription.