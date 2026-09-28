Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 600 pts, Nifty below 23,000; bank & auto shares underperform
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Monday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.62 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, Sept 28, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading flat with a negative bias as oil prices rose and most global equities declined.
As of 9:18 AM, the Sensex fell 531.03 points or 0.72 per cent to 73,364.71 and the Nifty50 was down 174.15 points or 0.75 per cent at 22,966.35. Hindalco Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers in the Nifty50 index. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap fell 0.62 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively. Setor-wise, the Nifty Private Bank declined the most, while the Nifty IT outperformed by declining the least.
IPO Today
SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home’s initial public offers (IPOs) will open for subscription on Monday. In the SME segment, Acme Universal Safezone 9, Shivchem Agro, and Pind Hospitality IPOs are opening.
The IPO of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel, and Runwal Enterprises are entering the second day of subscription.
Additionally, the IPOs of Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo are entering the second day of subscription.
Moneyview and A-One Steels, Green Asia Impex, Peshwa Wheat, and Roopa Screen’s IPO will enter the final day of subscription.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty below 23,000
Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index fell 216 points or 0.94 per cent to trade at 22,966.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 546 points
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Sensex opened sharply lower on Monday as oil prices popped higher again. The index fell 546 points or 0.74 per cent to trade at 73,349.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 23,064 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark Nifty 50 index slipped 75.60 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 24,064.90 at the end of pre-open session.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 162 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 162.53 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 73,733.21 in the pre-open.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 4 paise weaker at 95.86 a dollar on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 95.82 a dollar.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Angel One sees extremely weak setup in Nifty's tech setup
Stock Market LIVE: The technical setup of the benchmark Nifty50 index remained extremely weak, according to Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical & derivative research, Angel One. He sees support at 23,000. Read more.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Hyundai, HBL Engineering & Pearl Global on analysts' radar
Stock Market LIVE: Choice Broking's Technical Research Vice President Sachin Gupta sees bullish momentum in Hyundai India, HBL Engineering, and Pearl Global Industries' charts. Here's why.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: SAIL, ITC, Petronet LNG, M&M, Tata Steel, NTPC in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Steel Authority of India (SAIL), ITC, Petronet LNG, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Steel, and NTPC shares are in focus for Monday's session. Here's why.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 23,115
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 23,115, down 73 points.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises 1%
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rose over 1 per cent after Iran stuck to its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz with no concrete response from Washington. The September futures rose 1.55 per cent to $106 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Nifty 50 Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Global stock markets stock markets IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:42 AM IST