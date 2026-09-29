Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open; Asian markets decline; Brent crude near $107
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: The GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly lower open for the Nifty50. Asian markets were trading lower
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, Sept 29, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signalled that the Nifty50 may open on a muted note with a negative bias as oil prices continued to climb, raising concerns about the inflation outlook. The futures were quoted at 22,834.50, down 10 points.
Asia-Pacific markets declined as high oil prices weighed on global bond markets after bets about the US Federal Reserve staying ‘higher for longer’ increased. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.89 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.67 per cent and 0.77 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92 per cent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was at 5.24 per cent, the highest level since 2007.
Brent crude prices soared as hopes about a truce between the US and Iran faded. The September futures were quoted at $106.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 1.57 per cent.
Gold and silver futures were trading 0.04 per cent and 0.97 per cent lower, respectively, as expectations for further rate hikes reduced the charm of these metals.
IPO Today
The initial public offers (IPOs) of EverestIMS Technologies, Vans Electroengineerings, Papadmalji Agro Foods, and Black Opal Consultants will open for subscription on Tuesday.
SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home’s IPOs will enter the second day of subscription on Tuesday. In the SME segment, Acme Universal Safezone 9, Shivchem Agro, and Pind Hospitality IPOs are also entering the second day.
The IPO of Snapdeal, Orient Cables, German Green Steel, and Runwal Enterprises are entering the final day of subscription.
Additionally, the IPOs of Bench Mark, Shree TNB Polymers, Dudani Retail, Himalayan Solar, and Sai Urja Indo are entering the final day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Varmora Granito will debut on exchanges on Tuesday. The grey market premium was indicating a muted listing gain of 0.68 per cent
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Tata stocks, pharma stocks, Ola Electric, Voda Idea, ITC shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Tata Group shares, pharma shares, Ola Electric Mobility, Vodafone Idea, and ITC shares are in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 22,802
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was at 22,802, down 18 points.
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude rises on dimmed hopes for US-Iran truce
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude prices soared as hopes about a truce between the US and Iran faded. The September futures were quoted at $106.93 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 1.57 per cent.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets decline
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets declined as high oil prices weighed on global bond markets after bets about the US Federal Reserve staying ‘higher for longer’ increased. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.89 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline on rising bets on rate hike
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures declined in Asian trade hours as high oil prices compelled traders to expect further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Both the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent, each.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 0.67 per cent and 0.77 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92 per cent.
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Nifty 50 stock market trading Global stock markets stock markets
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 7:56 AM IST