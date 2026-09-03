Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts ; Most Asian markets gain; Brent crude tops $95
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 would open on a positive note. Most Asian markets advance
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, Sept 3, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may snap a three-day losing streak at open as US President Donald Trump played down the prospect of a prolonged conflict with Iran. The futures were quoted at 24,087, up 86 points.
In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets traded higher after Trump said that the fresh strikes on Iran would be ‘short-lived’ and that the US has crucial control over the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.12 per cent and 1.13 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.56 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.45 per cent higher.
Oil prices rose on Thursday morning after snapping a three-day rally in the previous session following Trump’s remarks about the renewed tension. The October futures were quoted at $95.62 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.41 per cent.
The gold and silver futures rose on Thursday morning as bond yields eased a bit following a temporary decline in oil prices post Trump’s remarks. The futures were up 0.97 per cent and 1.33 per cent higher, respectively.
IPO Today
Deepa Jewellers and Rays of Belief IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.
Fly-Hi Maritime and Farm Peace IPOs will enter the final day of subscription.
IPO Listing Today
Lumino Industries will debut on the exchanges on Thursday. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) was quoting at ₹121.5, which indicated a listing gain of 48.17 per cent.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens at over 2-month high against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 69 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.29, the highest level since late June. The domestic unit settled at 94.98 a dollar on Wednesday.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Meesho, SAIL, ICICI Bank, L&T Fin, Blue Star, OMCs in focus
Stock Market LIVE: Meesho, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), ICICI Bank, L&T Finance, Blue Star, and oil marketing companies' shares are in focus on Thursday. Here's why.
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,110
Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,109.5, up 108 points.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Gold & silver futures advance
Stock Market LIVE: The gold and silver futures rose on Thursday morning as bond yields eased a bit following a temporary decline in oil prices post Trump’s remarks. The futures were up 0.97 per cent and 1.33 per cent higher, respectively.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Brent crude tops $95 as geopolitical tension persists
Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices rose on Thursday morning after snapping a three-day rally in the previous session following Trump’s remarks about the renewed tension. The October futures were quoted at $95.62 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, up 0.41 per cent.
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE: Most Asian markets advance
Stock Market LIVE: In the Asia-Pacific region, most markets traded higher after Trump said that the fresh strikes on Iran would be ‘short-lived’ and that the US has crucial control over the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.12 per cent and 1.13 per cent higher, respectively.
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade higher
Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures were trading higher on Thursday morning as bond yields eased a bit and oil prices temporary declined. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were trading 0.11 per cent and 0.02 per cent higher, respectively.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.56 per cent and 0.46 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.45 per cent higher.
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets News Markets Asia Markets US markets Stock Market Today stock markets global stock market Nifty 50 IPOs SME IPOs
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 7:51 AM IST