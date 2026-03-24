Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,510 pts at pre-open, Nifty above 22,800, Asia markets gain

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 24, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose at pre-open amid positive global cues as the US delayed strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning as energy prices dropped due to de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading over 1 per cent higher.

Overnight, US share indices also finished the Monday's session strong as hopes for a pause in the West Asia tension increased. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.38 per cent and 1.15 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.4 per cent higher.

Brent crude was trading firm near $100-per-barrel mark in Asia session due to mixed signals from the US and Iran about a possible de-escalation in the Middle East. The June future contract was trading 4.32 per cent higher at $99.9 per barrel. Earlier, Brent crude slipped below the $100-per-barrel mark as US President Donald Trump said that he delayed the energy strikes for a five-day period following productive discussions with Iran. However, Iranian officials said that the battle continued, denying any discussion with Washington. The mixed signal limited decline in the oil prices.

Gold and silver futures were trading 2.05 per cent and 3.6 per cent down, respectively, as geopolitical tension subsided.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Powerica, and Sai Parenteral’s initial public offers will open for subscription on Tuesday. In the SME segment, Highness Microelectronics IPO will open for subscription.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s IPO will enter its final day of subscription on Tuesday. On Monday, the issue was subscribed 0.26 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24.

Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its final day. On second day, the IPO was subscribed 0.94 times. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore.

Meanwhile, Tipco India Engineering’s ₹60.6-crore IPO will enter its second day for subscription on Tuesday.

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