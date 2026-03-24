Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,510 pts at pre-open, Nifty above 22,800, Asia markets gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose sharply at pre-open, tracking positive global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 24, 2026: The Nifty50 and the Sensex rose at pre-open amid positive global cues as the US delayed strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning as energy prices dropped due to de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading over 1 per cent higher.
Overnight, US share indices also finished the Monday's session strong as hopes for a pause in the West Asia tension increased. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended 1.38 per cent and 1.15 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 1.4 per cent higher.
Brent crude was trading firm near $100-per-barrel mark in Asia session due to mixed signals from the US and Iran about a possible de-escalation in the Middle East. The June future contract was trading 4.32 per cent higher at $99.9 per barrel.
Earlier, Brent crude slipped below the $100-per-barrel mark as US President Donald Trump said that he delayed the energy strikes for a five-day period following productive discussions with Iran. However, Iranian officials said that the battle continued, denying any discussion with Washington. The mixed signal limited decline in the oil prices.
Gold and silver futures were trading 2.05 per cent and 3.6 per cent down, respectively, as geopolitical tension subsided.
IPO Today
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Powerica, and Sai Parenteral’s initial public offers will open for subscription on Tuesday. In the SME segment, Highness Microelectronics IPO will open for subscription.
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s IPO will enter its final day of subscription on Tuesday. On Monday, the issue was subscribed 0.26 times. It’s a book-build issue of ₹1,842.12 crore. The IPO will close on March 24.
Similarly, Speciality Medicines IPO will enter its final day. On second day, the IPO was subscribed 0.94 times. The company aims to raise ₹29.14 crore.
Meanwhile, Tipco India Engineering’s ₹60.6-crore IPO will enter its second day for subscription on Tuesday.
Listing Today
GSP Crop Science will list on exchanges on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 1.64 times on the final day. It’s a book-build issue of ₹400 crore.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee surges against US dollar at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 34 paise higher at 93.63 against the US dollar. It settled at record closing low of 93.97 a dollar on Monday.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 valuations ease amid oil surge, geopolitical jitters, says JM Financial
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity valuations continued to moderate in February and March, extending a cooling trend that had been underway since late 2025, as a sharp spike in crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia triggered fresh market volatility, according to JM Financial Institutional Securities. Read more.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran's gas facilities hit despite Trump's five-day break
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran's gas management station, pressure-reduction station, and a gas-plant linked to a power plant were hit in US and Israel strikes, according to reports. Iran's energy infrastructure Isfahan and Khorramshahr were targeted.
This development happened despite US President Donald Trump delaying strikes at Iran's energy infrastructure for five days.
This development happened despite US President Donald Trump delaying strikes at Iran's energy infrastructure for five days.
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US halts Iran strikes: Nifty set to rally; Emkay picks stocks to buy now
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets are expected to see a sharp bounce back on Tuesday after the United States (US) decided to halt attacks on Iran’s power infrastructure for five days, easing geopolitical concerns that had rattled global sentiment for nearly a month. Early indicators point to a strong start for the Indian stock markets, with GIFT Nifty trading higher by around 370 points in early deals at 22,891, signalling a firm opening for domestic equities. Read more.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty is indicating a significant gap up opening for the domestic markets amid signs of de-escalation in Middle East conflict. Nifty index is approaching towards crucial support zone placed at 22,000-21,750 spot levels; the price supports of 21,750 also coincide with its four years exponential moving average. On short term charts, Nifty index is trading in the oversold territory; hence, possibility of some bounce back can not be ruled out at this juncture that might lead it towards 22,800-23,000 spot levels.
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, Coal India, Oil stocks, Wipro shares in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, Coal India, Wipro India, and oil stocks will be in focus in Tuesday's session. Here' why.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 22,883
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 22,883, up 366.1 points as of 8:23 AM.
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures fall as Iran denies talks with Washington
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures declined in the Asia session as Iran denied of having any sort of talks regarding de-escalate with the US. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.5 per cent and 0.46 per cent down, respectively.
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,35,640; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,29,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,29,900. Read more.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets rise with Kospi leading rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning as energy prices dropped due to de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were trading 0.83 per cent and 1.31 per cent higher, respectively.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Markets Asia Markets US markets stock market trading Gift Nifty Nifty 50 BSE Sensex IPOs SME IPOs Brent crude US-Iran tensions
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:50 AM IST