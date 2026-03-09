Is Nifty headed towards a bear phase? Analyst warns 19,000-mark
The Nifty has shed over 9% so far this year. Anand James of Geojit warns that the NSE benchmark could dip toward 22,000 or all-the-way to 19,000-mark in case it breaks the key support at 23,535 levels
Rex Cano Mumbai
The NSE Nifty 50 index cracked over 3 per cent or 753 points in Monday's intra-day trade to a low of 23,697 following a sharp spike in Crude oil prices owing to the on-going Israel-US-Iran war. WTI Crude Oil futures soared over 10 per cent to $119.43 per barrel in today's trading session, and have surged over 78 per cent since the start of the month. Brent oil prices quoted at $118 per barrel as against the February close of $72.43. "Brent crude has spiked above $115 delivering a big oil shock to economies and markets. Big oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict lingers long and crude price remains high. The market will price-in the economic consequences of this oil shock. Inflation will certainly move up whether the oil price hike is passed on to consumers or not," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited in a note. The unknown factor now is how long the conflict will last. This uncertainty will also weigh on FIIs who have again turned aggressive sellers in India after the short bout of buying in February, the analyst cautions. At current levels, the Nifty 50 has crashed nearly 6 per cent (1,482 points) since the start of the Iran war; and despite registering a new all-time high at 26,373 in January, the index has now shed 9.3 per cent so for far in 2026. In the process, the Nifty is quoting below the key moving averages on the daily chart. The Nifty fell below the 200-day moving average (200-DMA) on the first trading session of this month, and now quotes around 6.5 per cent lower compared to the 200-DMA (25,338).
Technical outlook on NiftyHitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking highlights that the Nifty has broken decisively below the 24,050 zone, which coincides with the 100-week exponential moving average (EMA), a level that historically acted as a strong reversal area. "The breakdown signals deterioration in the broader technical structure and reflects increasing downside pressure. Momentum indicators also remain weak, with the weekly RSI facing rejection near the 50-mark and trending lower, indicating that a clear reversal signal is still absent," explains Tailor. In the near term, the analyst sees 23,200–22,900 range as a crucial support zone for the Nifty. Meanwhile, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments warns that the Nifty could enter a phase of prolonged downtrend, and see steeper losses as it quotes near a crucial support level. Technically, a plunge to 23,535 is awaited, and that would complete a 61.8 retracement of the up move since March 2025, says Anand James. ALSO READ: Why Market Crash Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates here “Breach of 23,535 should see multi-leg downsides on the Nifty initially aiming for the March 2025 low near 22,000, followed by November 2023 low near 19,000," fears the analyst from Geojit Investments. For the sentiment to turn positive, James reckons that the Nifty will need to float above 24,000 levels. In case of Sensex, Tailor expects support for the BSE benchmark around 75,200–75,500 zone. On the upside, he expects 77,500 to act as an immediate resistance level. The analyst from Choice Broking advises that unless geopolitical tensions ease and stability returns to global markets, traders should maintain a cautious approach and avoid aggressive fresh buying at current levels.
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 11:26 AM IST