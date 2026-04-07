Stock market outlook: Why analysts say this isn't 'buy on dips' market yet

Should you invest in Indian stock market now?

The texture of the Indian equity markets remains "cautious" despite the recent rebound, with analysts warning that the current recovery should not be mistaken for a broad-based buying opportunity.

While April has seen a pick-up in buying interest after the sharp correction earlier this year, the underlying sentiment, they said, continues to be fragile owing to Iran war-led geopolitical uncertainty and global macro risks.

"Markets are still navigating the Iran war and it may be premature to say the worst is behind us," said Nitin Bhasin, Head of Institutional Equities at Ambit Capital.

The recent rebound, according to Bhasin, has been driven by aggressive buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who have started deploying investible cash at lower levels.

"But the sentiment remains cautious and it's not a broad-based 'buy on dips' market," he said.

Investors, believes Nirav Karkera, fund manager at WealthEdge PMS by Groww, are hunting for a good buying opportunity amid reasonable valuations. "But at the same time, any escalation in the West Asian conflict or any reversal of an expectation of a de-escalation may result in heavy selling. So, it may be slightly premature to exactly classify this as a buy on dips market," he said.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates According to ICICI Securities, Indian equities have already seen a sharp erosion of about ₹51 trillion in market capitalisation since the onset of the Gulf conflict -- equivalent to roughly 15 per cent of GDP -- suggesting that markets have "adequately priced in" the base-case scenario of the Gulf conflict-related oil supply crunch lasting 2-3 months.

Valuations: Moving closer to 'fair value'

Analysts noted that the recent sell-off has brought valuations of Indian equities closer to long-term averages, improving the risk-reward ratio.

A report by DSP Mutual Fund shows that the Nifty's trailing price-to-earnings multiple has fallen below 20x and is now near its long-term average of around 18.9x. On forward estimates, valuations are hovering below 19x, indicating that froth has largely been removed.

"At a 16-per cent return on equity (RoE) and earnings growth of 10-12 per cent, the index should likely trade at 16.5x to 18x. That means valuations are now between fair and average," the report said.

Given this, it may be prudent for investors to start raising equity weights while the market is falling and moving closer to fair value.

"Rising geopolitical risks imply that the Nifty50 P/E may remain subdued between 18-19x in the near future, providing a one-year forward Nifty target of 27,000. However, if the oil supply shock expands beyond our base-case tenure of 2-3 months, there could be another round of de-rating for Indian equities from the current ~18x forward P/E coupled with sharp earnings downgrades," ICICI Securities cautioned.

Should investors buy equities now?

Given the mixed signals, analysts said the time to add equities aggressively may come when value starts to emerge in small-and mid-caps. Investors, they suggest, can begin raising equity allocation by a notch in a staggered manner over the next few months.

"The smartest way to invest right now is through a staggered approach. Start investing over the next three to six months and see how the situation (in West Asia) evolves," Karkera said.

He said Financials -- particularly private sector banks and select public sector banks – along with Consumer discretionary and Capital Market-linked plays are looking attractive from a medium- to long-term perspective. Select information technology (IT) stocks may be attractive contra bets, he added.

DSP's strategy note, meanwhile, suggests gradually increasing exposure in large-cap stocks even as there is room for SMIDs to correct further.

"Broader markets are approaching average valuations while large-caps are already below it. Additionally, there are some niche segments, such as BFSI, IT, and Oil & Gas, where a margin of safety is beginning to appear," it said.