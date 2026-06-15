Bulls charge! Sensex jumps 1293pts intraday, Nifty tops 24,000; key reasons

Stock Market Rally! Indian equity markets kicked off the week's first trading session on a strong note on Monday, buoyed by favourable global cues and a sharp correction in crude oil prices after reports suggested that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement aimed at ending the conflict that has unsettled the Middle East for more than three months.

The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,293 points, or 1,71 per cent, to 76,821 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 388 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 24,011 during early trade on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The benchmarks continued to trade higher on Monday. At 9:23 AM, the BSE Sensex was quoted at 76,634, up 1,106 points, or 1.47 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 stood at 23,956, higher by 333 points, or 1.41 per cent. "With the dawn of peace in West Asia, hopefully, and the consequent sharp correction in Brent crude to below $84 in early trade, the prospects for the Indian economy and stock market have turned for the better," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Among the Sensex pack, barring Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, all other constituent stocks traded in the green. Gains were led by Eternal, Indigo, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Finserv, which were trading higher by up to 4 per cent.

The broader market also mirrored the positive sentiment. The Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices were trading higher by 1.49 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates On the sectoral front, barring Nifty Pharma (down 0.19 per cent) and Nifty Healthcare (down 0.05 per cent), all NSE sectoral indices traded with gains. The rally was led by the Nifty Realty index, which was trading higher by 2.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Financial Services indices were up over 1 per cent each.

Stock Market Rally: Why did Sensex and Nifty surge today?

US-Iran peace deal lifts sentiment

The primary trigger for Monday's rally was news that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments. Investor sentiment received a major boost after US President Donald Trump indicated that the Strait of Hormuz was expected to reopen following the formal signing of the agreement, easing fears of disruptions to global energy shipments.

According to reports, the agreement comes more than three months after the conflict began. While details of the deal were not immediately available, the formal signing is reportedly scheduled to take place in Switzerland later this week.

Trump confirmed the development and said he had authorised an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The US-Iran peace deal represents a major positive catalyst for both global and domestic markets and has the potential to trigger a broad-based relief rally across sectors," says Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. “Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on social media, adding, “Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Easing oil prices boost risk appetite

The prospect of the Strait of Hormuz reopening triggered a sharp decline in crude oil prices, offering relief to oil-importing economies such as India. At last check, Brent crude was trading 3.92 per cent lower at $93.91 per barrel, while WTI crude slipped 4.69 per cent to $80.90 per barrel.

Against this backdrop, the Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 2.22 per cent to 11,257 during early trade. At last check, the index was quoted at 11,222, up 1.91 per cent.

Stronger rupee lends support The appreciation in the Indian rupee also aided market sentiment. The domestic currency strengthened 43 paise to 94.68 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, its highest level since May 8, as easing geopolitical tensions and falling crude oil prices improved the outlook for India's external balances and inflation trajectory. Among the index constituents, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation were trading higher by over 4 per cent each, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Petronet LNG were up over 3 per cent each.

Buying in index heavyweights

Buying interest in index heavyweight stocks also aided the market's upmove. Among Sensex constituents, shares of Eternal were trading with gains of 3.57 per cent, while L&T was trading higher by 3.18 per cent. Reliance Industries was up 1.74 per cent, and HDFC Bank was trading higher by 1.72 per cent.

Technical outlook