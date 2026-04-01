Sensex soars 2,000 pts, Nifty near 23,000: Key reasons for today's rally

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, rallied on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, buoyed by signs of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict. BSE Sensex gained 2,017.03 points or 2.8 per cent to touch the day’s high at 73,964.58, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 traded higher by 609.9 points or 2.7 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 22,941.3. At close, Sensex advanced 1,186.77 points or 1.65 per cent at 73,134.32 and Nifty50 quoted 22,679.4, up 348 points or 1.56 per cent. On BSE, Trent, IndiGo, Adani Ports and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top gainers, while UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the top laggards.

Meanwhile, broader market indices also settled higher with Nifty Midcap 100 up 2.22 per cent and Smallcap 3.33 per cent.

On the sectoral front, all indices traded in green expect Nifty Pharma. Nifty Media and PSU Bank were the top winners, up 3 per cent, each. India VIX, which reflects investors' perceptions of market volatility in the near term, fell 10.31 per cent to 25.01.

Here are the key reasons why Sensex and Nifty were surging today

Signs of West Asia conflict de-escalation

The rally on Dalal Street was triggered by growing optimism for a diplomatic resolution to the West Asia crisis.

Market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that the military engagement with Iran could potentially conclude within the next two to three weeks. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump expressed strong confidence in the current military trajectory but noted that an even faster resolution is possible should a diplomatic breakthrough occur.

Simultaneously, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled Tehran's willingness to end hostilities. According to reports, Pezeshkian stated that Iran is ready to halt its response to "US-Israeli aggression," provided it receives "firm guarantees" that no further strikes will be conducted within its borders. In a Tuesday phone call with European Council President Antonio Costa, the Iranian leader emphasized that the key to "normalising the situation" lies in an immediate end to attacks by opposing forces.

Crude oil cools

Crude oil prices eased slightly after closing at $118 per barrel on Tuesday. In early trade, Brent crude oil futures were trading near $105 per barrel.

"There are indications of de-escalation of the war from the statements issued by the Iranian authorities. The Iranian president’s openness to ending the war and confirmation from the Iranian foreign minister that ‘messages were exchanged with the US’ indicate that the war might end soon. This view is getting reflected in declines in crude prices and US bond yields," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global markets surge

Asian markets rallied on Wednesday following US President Donald Trump’s statement on the Iran conflict. At the last check, China’s CSI 300 was up 1.43 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.96 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei gained 4.35 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 7.2 per cent.

Wall Street indices also closed with strong gains on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.49 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.91 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.83 per cent.

“Global markets rallied strongly as reports indicated that Iranian leadership may be open to ending hostilities, subject to certain assurances. While these developments remain unconfirmed, they have significantly shifted market sentiment from risk aversion to cautious optimism. Further support has come from comments by Trump suggesting that the conflict could see resolution in the coming weeks, with a broader diplomatic framework likely to emerge,” said Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth.

Tax harvesting rebound

Analysts believe several stocks that experienced a sharp sell-off on March 30 due to tax-loss harvesting are poised for a rebound.

"Many stocks across sectors were marked sharply down on March 30th due to selling triggered by tax harvesting. These stocks are due for a rebound today," said VK Vijayakumar.

Tax harvesting is a strategic investment move where investors intentionally sell securities currently trading at a loss. By realizing these "paper losses," investors can offset capital gains from other profitable investments, thereby reducing or eliminating their overall capital gains tax liability and maximising after-tax returns.

Technical view

From a technical perspective, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money sees 23,000 as a crucial psychological resistance level, having transitioned from a previous support to a key supply zone. A decisive and sustained move above 23,000 is essential to extend the recovery toward 23,200, supported by strong follow-through buying. In the absence of such momentum, the index may face profit booking at higher levels, leading to a potential pullback. He added: On the downside, 22,650–22,500 serves as an important support zone. A break below this range could reintroduce selling pressure and reinforce the underlying weakness. Overall, while the opening bias remains cautiously positive, the broader structure continues to appear fragile. A sell-on-rise strategy is likely to persist unless the index sustains above the 23,000 level with conviction.