Sensex jumps 997 pts; Nifty near 24,300: Why are markets rising today?

Stock market rally: Indian benchmark indices edged higher on Monday, May 4, 2026, as geopolitical tensions showed signs of easing and assembly election results in West Bengal added to positive sentiment.

The BSE Sensex advanced 997.25 points or 1.3 per cent to touch an intra-day high of 77,910.75, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 292.65 points or 1.2 per cent, logging an intra-day high of 24,290.2.

At 9:56 AM, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, and L&T were among the top gainers on BSE, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Eternal, and Bharti Airtel were the top laggards. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.99 per cent and the Smallcap index rose 0.92 per cent. Barring Nifty Media, which slipped 0.25 per cent, all sectoral indices traded in the green. India VIX, which reflects near-term volatility expectations, eased 2.32 per cent to 18.03.

Why are markets rising today?

Geopolitical tensions ease, crude slips

Markets drew relief after US President Donald Trump said America would work to free ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell 64 cents or 0.59 per cent to $107.53 a barrel, after settling $2.23 lower on Friday.

"The real market trend will be guided by crude oil prices, which in turn will be decided by news and happenings in West Asia. Trump's declaration that the US will help guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz has brought Brent crude down to around $108 levels. There is also a latest proposal from Iran to the US delivered through Pakistan," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

Assembly election results

Ongoing assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry also factored into market sentiment, with analysts particularly watching West Bengal closely.

"Assembly elections can create some kind of impact in the medium to short term. BJP leading in West Bengal would be a positive factor for markets in the near to medium term," said Kranti Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities.

In West Bengal, the central contest is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is targeting its first-ever victory in the state. The Congress and CPI(M) are also attempting to revive their presence after significant losses in the previous election, with parties including AIMIM and AJUP contesting selected seats.

Global markets surge

Asian markets rallied broadly following Trump's Strait of Hormuz statement. South Korean stocks hit a fresh record high, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.71 per cent. Markets in Japan and China remained closed for public holidays.

Technical view

"Though we are now in a better position to pursue a 25,000-25,600 view, volatility and wider trading ranges may continue, with VIX staying above 18. We will start the week with 24,050-24,350 as the breakout range," said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments.

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