Over 65% of Nifty large-cap stocks now above 200-DMAs; mid-, small-caps lag
Anand James of Geojit Investments highlights that less than 20% of large-cap stocks traded above the 200-DMAs, towards the end of October, and now over 60% quote above their long-term moving averages.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Large-cap stocks have clearly stolen a march ahead of mid- and small-cap stocks in the recent market rally, as shown by this commonly tracked technical indicator - the 200-day moving average (200-DMA). In general, the 200-DMA helps track the market trend; stocks quoting above the average considered to be in an upward trend, and vice versa. Similarly, the 20-DMA highlights the short-term trend for the underlying stock or index. Amid the recent rally, 95 per cent - precisely 95 out of the Nifty 100 large-cap stocks - are now quoting above their respective short-term moving averages. In comparison, roughly 81.3% (122 stocks) of the Nifty Midcap 150 and 74 per cent (185 stocks) out of the Nifty Smallcap 250 traded above their 20-DMAs. Sudeep Shah, Head-Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities says that the latest market breadth readings indicate a significant improvement in short-term momentum within the large-cap universe. "With as many as 95 per cent of Nifty 100 stocks quoting above their 20-DMAs, buying interest is widespread and participation in the on-going rally is exceptionally strong. Such elevated readings typically coincide with periods of robust market momentum and improving investor sentiment," says Shah. Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn highlights that when 95 per cent of stocks are above their 20-DMA, almost every large-cap is in the rally. That happens in sharp, heavy-buying bursts like the last two weeks. "The Nifty rose about 10.5 per cent, and foreign investors put in roughly ₹46,000 crore in a single week and rupee became one of best performing currency of the week," explains Garg. ALSO READ | FIIs net buy ₹27,612 cr index futures in 7 days; long-short ratio nears 50% At the same time, 66 out of the Nifty 100 large-cap stocks are now quoting above the long-term average. In comparison, roughly 47 per cent i.e. 70 out of the Nifty Midcap 150 and 43 per cent (107) out of the Nifty Smallcap 250 traded above their respective 200-DMAs. Interestingly, all three indices - the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 - quote above their respective long-term moving averages.
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments reckons that data merely suggests that the run up has been steep lately, especially as only less than 20 per cent of the large-caps were trading above the 200-DMA, towards the end of October, and now more than 60 per cent were trading above the 20-DMAs.
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Topics : stock market trading Market trends Market technicals Markets Market news large-cap stocks Midcap smallcap stocks Trading strategies technical analysis stock market rally
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST