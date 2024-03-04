Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this Dec 2023 listed IPO has more than doubled since debut

Azad Engineering hit a new high of Rs 1,400 in an otherwise range-bound market owing to healthy outlook on Monday.

share market
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Azad Engineering (AEL) hit a new high of Rs 1,399.95, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market owing to healthy outlook. For the third straight day, the stock of heavy electrical equipment manufacturer was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit, with only buyers seen at the counter.

Till 11:26 am; a combined 501,383 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 45,214 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 73,855.

Since listing on

Also Read

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Who scored fastest fifty on debut in Test cricket history for India?

Azad Engineering makes strong debut; lists at 37% premium over issue price

Innova Captab makes quiet debut at 2% premium; strengthens post listing

Sensex ends 87 pts up, Nifty at 20,130; Tata Tech surges 165%, Gandhar 79%

Jefferies' 7 predictions for the next 7 years for the Japanese markets

Pre-election rally: Can Nifty hit 24,000 in March? Here's what history says

Data Patterns extends rally post Florintree Capital exit; up 72% in 15 days

Nikkei hits 40,000 mark; what's behind the bull-run in Japanese markets?

BHEL surges 10% on heavy volumes; stock hits over 8-year high

Topics : Buzzing stocks NSE listing Market trends stock market rally Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon