Stock of this Dec 2023 listed IPO has more than doubled since debut

Shares of Azad Engineering (AEL) hit a new high of Rs 1,399.95, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market owing to healthy outlook. For the third straight day, the stock of heavy electrical equipment manufacturer was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit, with only buyers seen at the counter.

Till 11:26 am; a combined 501,383 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 45,214 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 73,855.

Since listing on