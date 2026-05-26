Stock picks for today: Kotak Securities bets on Lenskart, Shriram Finance

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:

Lenskart – ADD

Current marker price – ₹504

Fair Value – ₹560

Resistance – ₹515-525

Support – ₹495-485

Lenskart is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and retailing of eyewear products. The company is a market leader in India with an estimated 5 per cent market share.

Lenskart reported strong 41 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, driven by healthy performance across both India and international businesses. India revenue grew 44 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher eyewear volumes, improved ASPs, and robust same-store sales growth, while international revenue increased 35 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of strong unit growth and better AOV (Average order value). The company continues to focus on store expansion and merchandising initiatives to sustain long-term growth.

Operating leverage and better cost control led to a sharp 622 bps Y-o-Y expansion in Ebitda margin. Ebitda margins improved across both India and international operations.

Lenskart added a net 604 stores in FY2026, taking the India store count to 2,609 and international store count to 718, with expansion across Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company expects similar store additions in FY2027 and aims to sustain strong volume growth, with a long-term pre-IndAS Ebitda margin target of 25 per cent.

We model revenue growth of 22 per cent and 21 per cent for the India and international businesses, respectively, over FY2026-29E. We further estimate a revenue CAGR of 23 per cent and PAT CAGR of 48 per cent over FY2026-29E.

Considering the strong growth outlook, healthy margin expansion, aggressive store expansion strategy, and improving profitability profile, we remain positive on the stock with a revised target price.

Shriram Finance – ADD

Current market price – ₹963

Fair Value – ₹1,100

Resistance – ₹980-1,010

Support – ₹940-910

Shriram Finance is India's dominant retail asset financier, built over five decades on a singular insight: India's informal economy truck operators, rural entrepreneurs, first-time vehicle buyers, and small traders are creditworthy but invisible to formal banks. Its 3,000+ branch network, embedded in highway depots, agricultural mandis, and semi-urban clusters across rural India, serves this vast underbanked segment through relationship-based underwriting, proprietary used-vehicle pricing intelligence, and physical last-mile collection, a franchise no competitor has replicated in 50 years.

The business model generates exceptional economics. Lending at 16-17 per cent yields to borrowers banks won't touch, while funding at 8.5 per cent produces spreads of 7.8 per cent that sustain through cycles. Asset backing 65 per cent LTV on used vehicles ensures recoveries even when borrowers stress, keeping credit costs contained at 1.9 per cent despite serving India's most informal borrower base. Conservative provisioning (5.9 per cent overall ECL coverage versus peers at 2-3 per cent) provides a significant buffer that peers simply don't carry.

The transformative catalyst is the April 2026 MUFG equity infusion of ₹396 billion, which simultaneously delivered four outcomes: a AAA credit rating upgrade across all domestic agencies, a 34 per cent post-infusion capital adequacy ratio providing 3-4 years of growth runway without dilution, structural funding cost reduction of 100 bps over three years, and global validation of the franchise at the highest institutional level.

Q4FY26 demonstrated underlying business strength: AUM grew 14.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.02 trillion, NIM expanded 47 bps year-on-year to 9.1 per cent as borrowing costs fell 64 bps to 8.5 per cent, spread widened to 7.8 per cent, gross stage-3 remained stable at 4.58 per cent with 5.9 per cent ECL coverage, cost-to-income improved sharply to 25.3 per cent, and PAT grew 41 per cent year-on-year to ₹30 billion with RoA at 3.2 per cent.

The forward compounding story is compelling: NIM expanding toward 10 per cent as MUFG capital deploys and AAA funding benefits accrue, AUM growing 15-18 per cent annually across CV, gold, personal loans and passenger vehicles, and RoA trajectory improving toward 4.1 per cent in FY27, driving 17 per cent EPS CAGR through FY29. Management continuity is secured with the CEO confirmed for five more years.

At 14x FY28E earnings and 1.8x FY28E book value, Shriram trades at a meaningful discount to consumption-facing NBFCs despite superior franchise depth, improving return ratios, and a structural liability-side tailwind that is still in its early. ==================== (Disclaimer:This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)