Stock to buy: 4 technical reasons why BEL is 'Buy', explains Bajaj Broking
Analysts at Bajaj Broking believe that Bharat Electronics stock is on the cusp of an upside breakout, according to the Flag formation pattern on the daily chart.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Bharat Electronics (BEL) stock has dipped around 5 per cent from its recent high of ₹464 to ₹440 levels amid the correction in the stock market. Despite the recent dip, technical analysts at Bajaj Broking remain bullish on BEL stock, and project an upside target of ₹495 - a likely gain of 12.5 per cent from current levels. So far in April, the stock has gained 10 per cent and trades near its life-time high of ₹473 hit in March 2026. Meanwhile, here are the 4 technical reasons why Bajaj Broking believes BEL stock can gain in the near-term. Stock in a structural uptrend: Bajaj Broking in its report dated April 23 highlights that BEL stock is in a structural uptrend, forming higher highs and higher lows in all time frames signalling strength and continuation of the uptrend.
(Image: Bajaj Broking)
"The entire up move of the last 8 months is in a rising channel as can be seen in the chart highlighting sustained demand at elevated levels," says the brokerage firm. Await fresh breakout: On the smaller time frame, analysts believe the stock is on the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish Flag like formation as after a sharp up move in the first 3 weeks of April the stock entered a consolidation phase in the last four sessions. The stock is now seen resuming its up move and is at the cusp of generating a breakout above the bullish Flag formation highlighting continuation of the up move and offering a fresh entry opportunity, the report states. READ | Infosys, HCL Tech fall below March lows; tech charts flag warning sign Momentum indicators: Among the key momentum oscillators, the brokerage firm flags that the daily Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) is in an uptrend and sustaining above its nine-period average, thus validating a positive bias in the stock. Fibonacci retracement levels: Bajaj Broking expects the stock to extend the up move and head towards ₹495 levels in the coming months, which is the confluence of the 123.6 per cent external retracement of the previous decline from ₹473 - ₹400 and the upper band of the rising channel of the last 8 months. "The stock has immediate support at ₹420 - ₹430 levels, which is the confluence of the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the 61.8 per cent retracement of the recent up move (₹400 - ₹464)," the report said. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 1:27 PM IST