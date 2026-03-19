Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Geojit upgrades V-Guard to 'Buy' with 18% upside on strong seasonal demand

Geojit upgrades V-Guard to 'Buy' with 18% upside on strong seasonal demand

Stock to buy: Geojit said that V-Guard is expected to benefit from a seasonal uptick in demand

V-Guard share price target

Geojit upgrades V-Guard to 'Buy' with 18% upside

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock to buy: Brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has upgraded V-Guard Industries to 'Buy', citing an improving demand outlook as FY26 summer headwinds are reversing and a likely earnings rebound in FY27. 
The brokerage has also revised its target price to ₹392 for V-Guard shares, implying an upside of 18 per cent from the previous close of ₹332.15 on the BSE. 
Geojit said that the electrical goods manufacturer is expected to benefit from a seasonal uptick in demand. Early signs of a warmer summer, along with the IMD's forecast of a hotter season, are likely to support a strong recovery in FY2027. 
 
V-Guard’s strong brand presence, improving electricals momentum, and long-term tailwinds from infrastructure spending and tier-2/3 market expansion plans are expected to keep the stock buzzing. 
“Early signs of a warmer season and the IMD’s forecast of an intense summer reinforce management’s confidence in a strong Q4 performance. Price hikes, along with seasonal volume recovery, are expected to drive earnings acceleration in FY27, particularly in the Electronics and Consumer Durables segments,” said the brokerage. 

Also Read

HDFC Bank share price today

What should investors do with HDFC Bank stock as Atanu Chakraborty exits?

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,950 pts, Nifty below 23,300 at pre-open; Brent near $112

Cement

Cement demand strong; correction offers buying opportunity: Motilal Oswal

Key levels to watch out on Nifty on Thursday as global markets take a hit amid fresh spike in crude oil prices.

Nifty stares at gap-down open, will it re-test 23,000? Key levels to watch

stock market, BSE

Stocks to Watch today: HDFC Bank, Ultratech, Vedanta, Nazara Tech, GR Infra

Sunflame Enterprises, which V-Guard acquired in early 2023, is moving past integration-related pressures and is set to enter a growth phase, the brokerage noted. The Sunflame business had remained a drag in Q3, with revenue declining 10 per cent YoY amid rising competition. 
Geojit has revised its FY26E and FY27E EPS estimates downward by 3.3 per cent and 12 per cent for the company, respectively, reflecting lower-than-expected revenue growth and a reset in margins based on 9MFY26 performance. EBITDA margin estimates have been revised to 9 per cent for the current fiscal from 9.6 per cent and to 9.5 per cent for FY27E from 9.9 per cent. 
The brokerage has projected V-Guard Industries’ earnings to grow 24 per cent over FY26E–28E, rolling forward to FY28E EPS and valuing the company at 35x P/E - a 10 per cent discount to its long-term average to reflect near-term margin and integration volatility. 
In the third quarter, the company reported a 9.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹20.26 crore on a Y-o-Y basis. Its revenue from operations grew nearly 11 per cent to ₹1,403.51 crore. V-Guard Industries is a constituent of the Nifty 500 index and commands a market capitalisation of more than ₹14,000 crore. Its shares have remained flat over the past two years and climbed 35 per cent over the past three years.  ======================
  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

More From This Section

Asian stocks

Asian shares skid as oil prices top $111 a barrel, Wall Street slumps

auto sector, west asia war, M&M, maruti eicher, nirmal bang

Nirmal Bang picks Maruti, M&M as auto sector corrects; flags gas risks

stocks, markets, nifty share price, stocks to buy

Focus on "stock-specific" opportunities: Analyst; suggests 2 stocks to buy

Stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy: Aether, Premier Energies among analyst's top bets; check TP

stocks

IT stocks rebound 2.8% as brokerages downplay AI disruption fearspremium

Topics : The Smart Investor Stock tips Stock Market Today Markets News Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Self Deportation OfferAI PsychosisWhatsApp on GarminDhurandhar 2 Advance BookingsPersonal Finance