Geojit upgrades V-Guard to 'Buy' with 18% upside on strong seasonal demand

Stock to buy: Brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has upgraded Brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services has upgraded V-Guard Industries to 'Buy', citing an improving demand outlook as FY26 summer headwinds are reversing and a likely earnings rebound in FY27.

The brokerage has also revised its target price to ₹392 for V-Guard shares, implying an upside of 18 per cent from the previous close of ₹332.15 on the BSE.

Geojit said that the electrical goods manufacturer is expected to benefit from a seasonal uptick in demand. Early signs of a warmer summer, along with the IMD's forecast of a hotter season, are likely to support a strong recovery in FY2027.

V-Guard’s strong brand presence, improving electricals momentum, and long-term tailwinds from infrastructure spending and tier-2/3 market expansion plans are expected to keep the stock buzzing.

“Early signs of a warmer season and the IMD’s forecast of an intense summer reinforce management’s confidence in a strong Q4 performance. Price hikes, along with seasonal volume recovery, are expected to drive earnings acceleration in FY27, particularly in the Electronics and Consumer Durables segments,” said the brokerage.

Sunflame Enterprises, which V-Guard acquired in early 2023, is moving past integration-related pressures and is set to enter a growth phase, the brokerage noted. The Sunflame business had remained a drag in Q3, with revenue declining 10 per cent YoY amid rising competition.

Geojit has revised its FY26E and FY27E EPS estimates downward by 3.3 per cent and 12 per cent for the company, respectively, reflecting lower-than-expected revenue growth and a reset in margins based on 9MFY26 performance. EBITDA margin estimates have been revised to 9 per cent for the current fiscal from 9.6 per cent and to 9.5 per cent for FY27E from 9.9 per cent.

The brokerage has projected V-Guard Industries’ earnings to grow 24 per cent over FY26E–28E, rolling forward to FY28E EPS and valuing the company at 35x P/E - a 10 per cent discount to its long-term average to reflect near-term margin and integration volatility.