Stock under ₹100: Turtlemint hits 5% upper circuit as Q2 loss narrows 67%
Turtlemint Fintech's net loss fell about 67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25.83 crore in the September quarter. The company had reported a loss of ₹78.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
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Turtlemint share price today: Shares of insurance distribution platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions surged 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit in Friday's trade after the company reported a narrowing of its loss for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).
The stock opened flat at ₹61.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended the gains to hit an intraday high of ₹64.18, also its upper price band. Trading in the stock was halted thereafter. Turtlemint Fintech Q2FY27 results
According to an exchange filing, Turtlemint Fintech's net loss fell about 67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25.83 crore in the September quarter. The company had reported a loss of ₹78.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose about 35 per cent to ₹342.19 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from ₹252.84 crore reported in the same quarter of FY26.
The company said that service Ebitda stood at ₹45 crore in Q2FY27, showing a growth of 47 per cent on an annualised basis. This translated into a 13.2 per cent service Ebitda margin in the quarter vs 10 per cent in 2QFY26.
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The adjusted Ebitda as a percentage of revenue improved to -6 per cent in Q2FY27 from -14 per cent in Q2FY26.
The company said that strong business momentum continued in the quarter as platform premium grew 55 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,214 crore.
For H1FY27, the company said its revenue from operations grew by 38 per cent Y-o-Y, while platform premium increased by 52 per cent. Service Ebitda surged by 66 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹85 crore.
The renewal revenue in the first six months of FY27 grew by 52 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in a filing. ALSO READ: MCX share price hits new high, up 100% in one year; market cap nears ₹1 trn
Turtlemint Fintech share price target
Following the announcement of results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has largely maintained its estimates, with revenue expected to grow at a FY26-28 CAGR of 36 per cent.
While the final distribution reforms are yet to be announced, in our worst-case scenario, the brokerage expects a 30 per cent hit to the top line in FY28, offset by cost rationalisation of ₹50 crore.
MOFSL has reiterated 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹75. ALSO READ: Gold oversold, but further fall to $3,750 likely: Mirae Asset Sharekhan
'High-risk, high-reward opportunity'
Meanwhile, Jefferies said that IRDAI's proposed regulations have created significant uncertainties for Turtlemint Fintech in the near term. However, this is a consultation paper that may be revised after feedback is collected. Hence, it has kept FY28-29e adj. EBITDA largely unchanged.
The brokerage has reduced our target multiple to 14x Dec'28 adj. Ebitda, considering the near-term uncertainty. The stock trades at 10x FY28 adj. Ebitda.
Jefferies described Turtlemint Fintech as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the stock and cutting its target price to ₹125 from ₹145 earlier.
ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts;
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 1:40 PM IST